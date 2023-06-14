'Why on earth did he do that?': Gavaskar scathes through Rohit and Pujara after India lose WTC final to Australia

India were 91 for 1 at one stage in the second innings, scoring at nearly five runs an over when Australia captain Pat Cummins threw the ball to off-spinner Natha Lyon. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were scoring heavily against the Australian quicks. Lyon decided to go around the wicket, possibly to stem the flow of runs first and then look for wickets. He operated with a slip and a short-leg. The Oval pitch was playing its tricks but it was still pretty good for batting. Rohit, who had been ruthless to anything lose from the Australian pacers, defended Lyon's first ball. But in his mind, he had already decided not to let Lyon settle. In the next ball, he decided to let the off-spinner know of his intentions but he chose the wrong shot. Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, and Cheteshwar Pujara

From that around the angle, Lyon's best and perhaps only bet to get Rohit out was if the India captain went for a sweep shot. He did exactly that. What's worse? He was in two minds about whether to just tap it fine or go for the full-force slog. By the time, he made up his mind, it was too late. The ball rammed into his pads right in front. Umpire Richard Illingworth had no qualms about raising his finger. Even a review couldn't save Rohit. He had to walk back for 43.

In the next over, Pujara, who had already hit five fours in his 47-ball stay, played an even more uncharacteristic shot. To a Pat Cummins delivery that was banged halfway through, Pujara, instead of ducking under it or swaying away, went for the ramp shot. The result was disastrous. He got a faint tickle from Australia keeper Alex Carey, who gleefully accepted the gift. In a matter of 6 balls, from pushing Australia to the defensive, India had lost all the momentum thanks to those two shots from Rohit and Pujara.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who has shown no mercy to the Indian cricketers after their below-par show in the final, came down heavily on Rohit and Pujara. For me, though the shot selection of the skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara was the disappointing aspect of the Indian innings" Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-day.

Gavaskar was baffled more by Pujara's shot. The former India captain said he has no answers to why the veteran of 103 Tests went for that kind of a shot minutes after losing his captain.

"Why Pujara attempted a ramp shot is hard to understand for that is not a shot he employs regularly. To even try it two deliveries after Rohit was out was also questioning the thinking at the time. Pujara is known for his patience and willingness to take blows, but keep occupying the crease so why on earth did he look to play that shot when runs were not the need but preserving wickets was essential. Pressure can get a player to do strange things and that’s why Test cricket is the highest form of the game and the World Test Championship final, the ultimate Test match," Gavaskar said.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane did manage to see off further danger till the close of play on Day 4 but the next morning, India's remaining 7 wickets fell like a house of cards as Australia lifted their maiden WTC title.

