Why Punjab Kings don't look like the same team that started IPL 2026: Home venue change, poor fielding or bad luck

Punjab Kings entered the second half of IPL 2026 looking like a side built to bully the tournament. Their batting had been violent enough to turn imperfect bowling nights into wins. Their top order was not giving opponents time to settle. Their chases had a frightening certainty. Their home base in Mullanpur had also given them a familiar rhythm. Shreyas Iyer after losing the match to the Mumbai Indians. (PTI) That rhythm has now broken. Punjab have lost five completed matches in a row, and the defeats have not followed one simple pattern. They lost after scoring 222 against the Rajasthan Royals. They lost after making 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They lost after posting 210 against the Delhi Capitals. They lost again after making 200 against the Mumbai Indians. The slide has exposed a side still capable of scoring heavily, but no longer able to control the match after doing so. The five-match slide is not a normal form dip Punjab’s first six completed matches gave them six wins. They averaged 219.2 runs with the bat and conceded 208.2. Those numbers already hinted at their style. Punjab were playing high-scoring cricket, but their batting ceiling was high enough to carry the risk. The next five matches changed the equation. Punjab averaged 199.4 runs and conceded 210.2. Their batting dropped by almost 20 runs per game. Their bowling did not improve to absorb that fall. That is the first major problem. Punjab’s early-season model required extreme batting output. Once the batting came down from extraordinary to merely strong, the bowling leakage became harder to hide. A team can lose one game after scoring 200 because of conditions, dew or one brilliant chase. Punjab have now lost four of their last five games after crossing 200 or getting extremely close to it. That is a pattern. Their totals are no longer carrying scoreboard pressure. The powerplay has lost its intimidation Punjab’s early wins were built on powerplay domination. In their first six completed matches, they averaged 76 runs in the first six overs. They scored at 12.61 per over. They hit 5.7 sixes per powerplay and lost only 0.8 wickets per game in that phase. Those numbers gave Punjab immediate control. Opponents were forced to move defensive fields early. Spinners came on under pressure. Middle-over match-ups became easier because the fielding side had already been damaged. In the last five matches, Punjab’s powerplay average has fallen to 56.8. The run rate has dropped to 9.26. Sixes have fallen from 5.7 per powerplay to 2.2. Wickets lost have doubled to 1.6. That is the biggest batting shift in the slump. A 56-run powerplay is not poor in isolation. For Punjab, it is a clear drop from their winning template. Their batting was not designed to build ordinary platforms. It was designed to wreck the first six overs and turn the rest of the innings into expansion. When that early blast softens, the rest of the order starts receiving a different game. The middle overs become more about stabilising. The finishers have to repair before they can inflate. The same batting unit can still reach 200, but the innings carries less authority. Top-order slowdown has changed the whole innings Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer were central to Punjab’s first-half surge. Their decline in the last five matches explains why Punjab’s 200s have started feeling less secure. Priyansh Arya scored 254 runs in the first six completed matches at a strike rate of 249. In the last five, he has made 110 at 166.7. That is still aggressive, but it is no longer the level that bends matches out of shape. Prabhsimran’s drop has been sharper. He went from 287 runs at 192.6 to 152 at 139.4. Shreyas Iyer’s fall has damaged Punjab’s middle-order rhythm. He had 279 runs at 186 in the first six completed matches. In the last five, he has 117 at 128.6.

Where the Punjab Kings have slowed down (HT Digital)

That is not a minor slowdown. Shreyas’ role in this batting order is not only to score. He gives shape to the innings after the openers. When he is striking near 180, Punjab can keep the assault alive even after a wicket. When he falls closer to 130, the innings becomes more dependent on late hitting. Cooper Connolly has held up better than the others. Marcus Stoinis and Suryansh Shedge have also supplied finishing power. But Punjab’s batting has moved away from chain-reaction dominance. Earlier, one attack fed the next. In the slump, Punjab have too often needed one section of the innings to fix the one before it. That still produces respectable totals. It does not always produce winning totals on flat IPL surfaces. The middle overs have become less punishing Punjab’s middle-overs batting has fallen from 95.8 runs per match in the first six completed games to 79.6 in the last five. Their run rate in that phase has dropped from 10.58 to 8.84. This is where the slowdown becomes more damaging than the raw total suggests. Punjab’s powerplay dip has pushed more pressure into overs seven to fifteen. That phase has not produced the same sustained scoring. The result is an innings that needs the death overs to do too much. The last five matches show Punjab still have enough hitting to finish near 200. But their innings are arriving there with less force. A 200 built through late salvage does not carry the same match pressure as a 220 built through uninterrupted dominance. Opponents can sense the difference. They chase differently when they believe the bowling can be attacked late. Death bowling is now the main wound Punjab’s death bowling has gone from expensive to damaging. In the first six completed matches, they conceded 54 runs per match at the death at an economy of 10.68. They also took around two wickets per match in that phase. In the last five, they have conceded 63.2 runs per match at the death at an economy of 13.64. Their wickets have dropped to 1.2 per game. Sixes conceded have risen from three per match to five. That explains why their 200-plus totals have stopped holding.

The death overs damage for the Punjab Kings. (HT Digital)

Punjab are not closing overs. They are not killing set batters. They are not landing enough high-value balls under pressure. The wide yorker, the hard length into the pitch, the slower ball outside the hitting arc, the short boundary plan: none of it has appeared stable enough during this losing run. The defeats against the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala were especially revealing. Punjab scored 210 and 200. They still conceded 216 and 205. Those were not impossible totals to defend. They became vulnerable because Punjab’s last five overs with the ball kept opening the door. Also Read: GT's INR 10.27 crore bill on the field: Shubman Gill's costly mistake becomes the gateway to KKR's 247-run Eden assault The Dharamsala shift has made the problem worse The change of home venue can absolutely be part of the explanation. Punjab’s Mullanpur home record in was strong: three wins in four matches, 216 scored per game, 202.2 conceded. The bowling was not watertight, but Punjab knew the rhythm of the venue and their batting gave them enough margin. In Dharamsala, they scored 210 and 200 in the two matches and lost both. The batting did not collapse. The bowling lost its grip.

The venue change problem.