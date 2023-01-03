Why was Arshdeep Singh left out of India's playing XI against Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Leading Team India in their first-ever match of the 2023 season on Tuesday, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed that the hosts have handed debuts to two rising stars for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Speaking at the traditional coin toss, all-rounder Pandya revealed that Indian opener Shubman Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi are making their respective debuts in the shortest format for the hosts.

The star all-rounder and white-ball specialist also asserted that pacer Arshdeep Singh was not available for selection. Pace ace Arshdeep, who has been quite the revelation for Team India in T20Is last year, has still not fully recovered from his illness. Taking to Twitter after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st T20I, the official social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared an update about speed merchant Arshdeep.

In conversation with former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik, stand-in skipper Pandya admitted that he wanted to bat first in the series opener against Sri Lanka. "Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we'll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available," Pandya said.

Playing XIs for the1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

