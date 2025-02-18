‘Why were we not taught about Sambhaji…’: Ex-India cricketer praises Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’, namedrops Akbar

Vicky Kaushal's recently released Bollywood film, Chhaava, is the talk of the town, and the new biopic continues to win appreciation from all corners. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken to social media to praise the Laxman Utekar-directed film, calling it an “incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty.” Former India batter Aakash Chopra praised Vicky Kaushal's recently released film ‘Chhaava’. (Vicky Kaushal/Aakash Chopra Instagram)

However, he also questioned why children in this country are not being taught about Shambhaji, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He mentioned how books mention Akbar as a “great and fair emperor" but there is nothing about Shambhaji.

For the uninitiated, ‘Chhaava’ was released in cinemas on Friday, February 14, and is doing phenomenal business.

“Watched Chhaava today. Incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty. Genuine question—why were we not taught about Shambhaji at all in school? Not even a mention anywhere,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“We did learn though how Akbar was a great and fair emperor, and even have a very prominent road called Aurangzeb Road in Delhi. Why and how did it happen??” he asked.

‘Chhaava’ has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and is on its way to becoming a blockbuster.

For the uninitiated, ‘Chhaava’ tells the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Maharani Yesubai while Akshaye Khanna features as Aurangzeb, the great Mughal ruler.

Aakash Chopra suggests radical change for IPL

Aakash Chopra had earlier also suggested a radical change for the IPL, saying the teams should get a bonus point if the margin of victory exceeds a certain threshold.

His comment came on Sunday as the organisers announced the schedule for IPL 2025.

“I have a suggestion for the #TataIPL this season. Have a bonus point if the margin of victory exceeds a certain threshold. While NRR is a proven way to know who’s done better over a period of time, the exact advantage doesn’t register till very late. Bonus points is an incentive that tangible…immediate and tbh, effective too. Kya bolti public??” asked Chopra.

IPL 2025 gets underway on March 22 with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.