'Why would you bench him if you've picked him? He should be there': India legend critical of team's stance on Ashwin

India have used several players over the course of the last 10 months, since their shock exit from 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, but the selection that has faced most criticism over his place in the Indian T20I set-up has been that of veteran bowler R Ashwin. But India legend Gautam Gambhir has gone against the tide and rather backed the star bowler for the T20 World Cup in October this year while questioning India's stance over Ashwin. (India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022)

Ashwin has not picked in the T20I team post the World Cup last year, leaving experts and veterans thinking that he has fallen out of contention again. But the off-spinner was picked after a gap of eight months for the tour of West Indies, a decision that was criticised by former players like Kris Srikkanth and Parthiv Patel, before being added to the Asia Cup squad after Washington Sundar had incurred an injury.

On Tuesday, in the Super 4 game of Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, Ashwin was picked in the XI for the first time in the tournament owing the presence of few many left-handed batting options in the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

Speaking to Star Sports on the selection, Gambhir opined that Ashwin, who is the No.1 Test bowler with over 400 wickets, should be given a longer run in the format where he is more a “mystery spinner” rather than an off-spinner.

“He has been picked for his experience and his quality. He is no more an off-spinner in T20 cricket, he is a mystery bowler. He gas got all the variation up his sleeves. And if you have picked him you might as well start playing him. No. 1 Test bowler in the world with 400 odd wickets. Why would you want him on the bench if you have picked him. He should be playing. I hope he plays continuously and if they are thinking of him for the World Cup he should be given a longer run,” said Gambhir.

Ashwin's inclusion in place of Ravi Bishnoi was the only change India made for the crucial Super 4 tie against unchanged Sri Lanka.

