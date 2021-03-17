WI Legends to face India in semis of Road Safety World Series T20
West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by five wickets to enter the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 here, where they will face India Legends.
Chasing 187 on Tuesday night, half centuries from Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine saw West Indies through to the knockout stage.
The West Indians, who were cruising throughout, got a scare when they needed one to win in two balls. Brian Lara stepped out to hit off-spinner James Tredwell, but missed the ball and got stumped.
West Indies needed one off the final ball and Tino Best took his side home.
Earlier, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah slammed half centuries to help England Legends post 186 for three.
Mustard made 57 runs off 41 balls with three sixes and five boundaries, while Shah hit an unbeaten 30-ball 53, which included three hits over the ropes and five boundaries.
Captain Kevin Pietersen chipped in with a crucial 38 and Jim Troughton score an important 22.
The opening half century partnership between Mustard and Pietersen build a strong foundation for England.
Shah played some big shots, in the end, to get his half century and eventually took England beyond the 180-run mark.
Brief scores: England Legends 186/3 (Phil Mustard 57, Owais Shah 53 not out; Dwayne Smith 2/31) lost to West Indies Legends 187/5 (Dwayne Smith 58, Narsing Deonarine 53 not out; Chris Tremlett 2/37) by 5 wickets.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
India vs England: Jos Buttler admitted that reverse sweeping India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on his mind and he might do that in the upcoming games as well.
Ashwin and India captain Virat Kohli got quite a few DRS calls during the series and the off-spinner admitted that it is area where he wishes to improve in the future.
India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI live score: Follow live score and updates of IND W vs SA W fifth ODI in Lucknow
Ishan Kishan, who had slammed a blistering fifty on his India debut a couple of nights ago in the second T20I, batted at No.3 on Tuesday as Rohit Sharma was back at his preferred opening slot with KL Rahul for company, a decision which was 'beyond' former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.
Sachin Tendulkar had become the first cricketer and till date the only one to register a 100 international centuries on March 16, 2012 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match.
KL Rahul has not looked in any sort of rhythm whatsoever in the three T20Is against England so far but India batting coach Vikram Rathour said 'anybody can have a lean phase' and a few cheap dismissals don't change the fact Rahul is India's 'best' in T20s.
Dinesh Karthik's unique praise for India captain Virat Kohli took Twitter by storm. Here is how Twitter reacted to Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Kohli for his brilliant 77-run knock against England in 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad.
Although KL Rahul was clean bowled by Mark Wood for a four-ball duck in the 3rd T20I against England, India captain Virat Kohli feels the opener is a 'champion player' and it is just a matter of time before the batsman finds his groove back.
India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli's second half-century in a row is once again not enough as the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the series with two games left.
