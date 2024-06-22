North Sound [Antigua], : Ahead of his side's clash against Bangladesh in the Super Fours of the T20 World Cup 2024, India batting coach Vikram Rathore said that the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium might help the spinners. Wickets seem to help the spinners: India batting coach Rathore ahead of facing Bangladesh

India are coming into this match after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs in their previous Super Eight match. On the other hand, Bangladesh conceded a 28-run defeat in their first Super Eight match of the marquee event.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rathore said that the Bangladesh players are good in certain conditions. The India batting coach accepted the conditions in North Sound would suit the Tigers a little.

He added that every team is tough in the T20 format.

"They're a good unit. They have a lot of guys who can spin bowling and they are good in certain conditions. And these conditions do suit them a little as a team I think because the wickets seem to have a bit of some help for the spinners and they do have spinners in their team. But again, in this format, I think every team is a tough team," Rathore said.

Rathore added that he is expecting a good pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

"I think we already played in the worst conditions that were possible in New York so anything after that is feeling good only. Even today felt really good. So, I am expecting wickets to be better. I mean, it won't be as challenging as what we had in New York. And again, we are equipped, I think, as a team, as a batting unit, to deal with any conditions that are put in front of us," he added.

India will be aiming to end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das , Najmul Hossain Shanto , Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

