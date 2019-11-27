‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits

cricket

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:18 IST

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is quite famous for his quirky responses and well, even when he is away from action, he continues to hog the headlines. Speaking at an event in Chennai, the stumper left the audience in splits with his comments on marriage. The Ranchi lad said: “All men are like lions before marriage. The real essence of marriage is once you cross the age of 55. I let my wife do everything she wants because if my wife is happy then I am happy.”

The former captain has been on a sabbatical since India’s semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He has already missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

As per a latest report, he could make a return to cricket before IPL 2020. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow seven of its top cricketers to be part of the Asia XI team, which is scheduled to play two T20 Internationals against the Rest of the World.

“Yes, Bangladesh is scheduled to host two T20 Internationals between Asia XI and Rest of the World. We are in touch with BCCI and other cricket boards of the Asian region to allow their players to be part of these two games,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told India Today.

“Let me say this: MS Dhoni has earned the right to retire when he wants to. And let this debate end once and for all,” Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has already weighed in on the issue.