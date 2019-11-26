MS Dhoni could make a comeback before IPL 2020 - Report

cricket

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni could make a return to cricket before IPL 2020. As per a report in India Today, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow seven of its top cricketers to be part of the Asia XI team, which is scheduled to play two T20 Internationals against the Rest of the World.

Besides Dhoni, the other Indian cricketers who have been asked to be released by BCB Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Yes, Bangladesh is scheduled to host two T20 Internationals between Asia XI and Rest of the World. We are in touch with BCCI and other cricket boards of the Asian region to allow their players to be part of these two games,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told India Today.

Dhoni has been out of action ever since India was knocked out of the ICC World Cup by New Zealand in the semi-finals. He has since served in the Indian army and there has been no clarity over his future. “Half the guys commenting on can’t even tie their shoelaces. Look at what he’s achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off? Maybe, they don’t find enough talking points. He and everybody who knows him know he’ll be going away soon. So, let it happen when it has to,” Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has already let his thoughts known on the issue.

“Let me say this: MS Dhoni has earned the right to retire when he wants to. And let this debate end once and for all,” he further added.

It remains to be seen if the BCCI does indeed give a go-ahead to BCB’s request as this could then offer clarity over Indian cricket’s most-decorated captain’s future.