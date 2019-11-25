Best in 30 years - Why Indian cricket dominated 2019: Decoding the numbers

cricket

With their win against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli and team registered their seventh consecutive win and also, their fourth consecutive innings victory. They have dominated Test cricket this year and the biggest reason behind the same has been the rampant form of the bowlers. Although the captain did not want to be drawn into comparisons with the West Indies side of the 80s or the dominant Australian side of the previous decade, the fact remains that this side under him is functioning like a well-oiled machine.

While the cricketing world is drooling over the Indian fast-bowling battery, the Indian batters too have played their part, more so this year. We take a look at the bare numbers - which is just another way to underline how dominant this side has been.

In 2019, the batting average of the side has been 56.85 while the bowling average reads 19.66. Now, the difference is an impressive 37.19, which is the best for any team in a calendar year for the past 30 years.

The template is pretty much set - the batsmen dig in, suss the conditions and then play the long innings. Then there are the bowlers, this bowling attack has all the bases covered for all conditions and they have been brilliant in picking up 20 wickets.

“Only your belief can make you win. If you feel fast bowlers are not in the game then you are already into a negative mindset. With the way these guys are bowling now, they can pick up wickets on any surface at home or away. Even the spinners, if they play away from home, they should have the belief that they can take a fifer. So I think it’s all about the mindset you walk in with. If you have a set template saying I might not be bowling that much in the game, then your body language is such... These guys are very hungry and I feel we are in the right kind of space to capitalise on opportunities and everyone is enjoying playing in this team. That’s the standout feature about us,” Virat Kohli said after the match at Eden Gardens.