Will India play Day-Night Test in New Zealand? Sourav Ganguly has his say

The next Test series for India will be against New Zealand in 2020 and when asked about the chances of the two teams playing a Day-Night Test, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly did not have a clear answer.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of the pink ball.
A file photo of the pink ball.(Twitter)
         

The Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a grand success with the hosts winning the match comfortably and the encounter drawing major crowd numbers over three days. However, with the maiden pink-ball Test for India out of the way, the future is not clear for Virat Kohli & Co in this new experiment. The next Test series for India will be against New Zealand in 2020 and when asked about the chances of the two teams playing a Day-Night Test, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly did not have a clear answer.

“Nothing is decided yet. We still have time for the New Zealand series. Let’s see,” he told IANS in an interview.

Ganguly also did not say much about the future of the pink-ball Tests and added that the atmosphere would only get better if oppositions like England, South Africa and Australia were to play Day-Night Tests in India.

“Too early to talk of the future. We will all sit down and discuss the way ahead after this one. But just imagine the frenzy if you have teams like England, South Africa and Australia playing pink ball Tests against India. Think what the crowd will get to witness,” he said.

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the Day/Night Test to complete series sweep on Sunday.

After skittling out Bangladesh for 103 on the first day of the second Test, India declared their first innings at 347 for nine. Bangladesh were required to bat out of their skin in the second innings to save the match but they couldn’t do so as India bowled out the visitors for 195 runs to register win in the historic match. Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday didn’t come out to bat. India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

(With agency inputs)

