New Delhi [India], : Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur emphasized the intensity of the series, especially with the matches being held in Australia this time as he shared his thoughts on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. "Will be challenging for both bowlers, batters": Shardul Thakur on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"Border Gavaskar Trophy is always intense," Thakur said.

"This time we will be going to Australia. It will be challenging not only for the bowlers but for the batters as well. India has great bench strength right now, and those players who came to the national side from the India A team will do well."

When asked about how to handle the notorious Australian sledging, Thakur advocated for a calm and composed approach.

"The best way to counter them is to not reply," he explained.

"Let them talk, and why should we reply and make it big? Don't give them anything to catch on, and let's see how much they can talk. I would have done that if I was there. It is the best way to answer the Australians," Thakur said.

Thakur's remarks highlight the strategic mindset needed to compete against Australia and reflect his confidence in India's depth and preparation for the high-stakes series.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

After the game at Perth, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.