Will DC continue with four overseas batters? Check Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals likely XIs

2022 champions Gujarat Titans will lock horns against the guest Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams will come in after emerging victorious in their last encounters. While the Titans clinched a thrilling victory over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals outclassed KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants to register their first win over the latter. Delhi Capitals won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.(PTI)

The Titans will count on performances from their top order after an average showing against RR last Wednesday. Skipper Shubman Gill who played a spell-binding innings against the Royals with 72 runs off just 44 balls will be looking to pick up from where he left off against the Capitals. They will also be backing this spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. The former has been phenomenal against the 2020 runner-ups over the years.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

GT likely XI (if batting first)

Sai Sudharshan, Shubhman Gill (c), Mathew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

GT likely XI (if bowling first)

Sai Sudharshan, Shubhman Gill (c), Mathew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Impact players: Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, BR Sharath

Will Delhi go back for an overseas bowling option?

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals have had a bittersweet season so far as they will eye on their third win after outplaying LSG. The team won their previous encounter against the hosts last season and will eye look to keep themselves on track for the playoffs.

DC will be backing their overseas youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who played an impeccable knock against LSG, scoring 55 runs off just 35 deliveries, including a whopping 5 sixes. Captain Rishab Pant will also have another scoring opportunity up for grabs after going through a decent form this season.

DC likely XI (if batting first)

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Jake Fraser McGurk, Tristian Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

DC likely XI (if bowling first)

David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Jake Fraser McGurk, Tristian Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact players: Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw