'Will help us set up the family': Daryl Mitchell's emotional reaction as CSK ropes in NZ star for 14 crore

New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell expressed his gratitude and disbelief at securing a significant ₹14 crore deal with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Mitchell, who became the third player to hit the million-dollar mark in the Dubai auction, emphasized that this opportunity would greatly contribute to setting up his family. He acknowledged feeling fortunate and lucky to join the prestigious CSK franchise, a five-time IPL champion. Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand(AFP)

Reflecting on the memorable auction day, Mitchell shared that he was eagerly watching the proceedings when his name was announced. The experience was particularly special as it coincided with his eldest daughter Addie's birthday. While wrapping birthday presents, Mitchell was glued to the screen, and his excitement reached new heights when CSK secured his services.

Following the successful bid, Mitchell promptly reached out to CSK's head coach and former New Zealand captain, Stephen Fleming. In the aftermath of the auction, Mitchell revealed that his teammate, all-rounder Mitchell Santner, was the first to contact him, further underscoring the camaraderie within the cricketing community.

"Yeah, your heart starts to pump a little bit as you see the paddles going up. And yeah, having been through an auction before and going unsold, it was a special night last night to experience that, and now to obviously be part of the Chennai Super Kings is an exciting time," Mitchell said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"[Elder daughter] Addie's birthday today, so there was a bit of wrapping up presents and stuff like that while the auction was going on. At the auction, you do not quite know exactly when you're going to come up in the list. So yeah, I guess we were just trying to keep ourselves busy and watching it, and then, when it popped up, I guess you end up being glued to the screen to see what happens."

“As soon as it is all done, your phone goes off pretty quickly, and Chennai gets in touch with you, speak with the manager and Flem [head coach Stephen Fleming], in contact with them to get a few things sorted and becoming part of the Chennai Super Kings team. It all happens pretty quickly. At the moment, I guess I am still pinching myself [because of] how lucky and grateful I am for this opportunity and looking forward to getting stuck into it in a few months' time.”

Mitchell is an established member of the Kiwi batting line-up across all formats, having played 20 Tests, 39 ODIs and 56 T20Is. In the last season of the IPL, the Kiwi opener did not take part in the tournament. His last season was in 2022 with Rajasthan Royals (RR). He played only two matches in the extravagant T20 tournament and scored 33 runs.

"It is my oldest daughter's fifth birthday today, so I got her a pretty good present waking up. Not that she understands what is going on, but yeah, look, I guess that is the whole thing about these sorts of situations, it will help us set up the family in many ways, [the two daughters can] grow up and enjoy the things they love, and for me, that is the really cool thing about it, and they are the reason why you do all this," said Mitchell.