 'Will MI stars show same intensity for Hardik as they did for Rohit Sharma?': Pandya handed ominous 'respect' warning | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Will MI stars show same intensity for Hardik as they did for Rohit Sharma?': Pandya handed ominous 'respect' warning

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2024 02:59 PM IST

The former India cricketer asserted that the big captaincy move by MI is understandable but Pandya has a big task ahead of earning the respect of his teammates.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra raised a big question on whether the Mumbai Indians stars will play with the same intensity under new skipper Hardik Pandya as they used to do in the past when Rohit Sharma was the captain. The appointment of Hardik as MI captain in his first season after his return has put the franchise under the scanner as Rohit was sacked despite leading them to joint-most five IPL titles.

Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians next season.
Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians next season.

Hardik's appointment as skipper has not gone down well with some cricket fans as several reports suggest that a couple of senior players also expressed their displeasure over the move.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The flamboyant all-rounder has already started training in the MI camp ahead of the season, while Rohit, who recently led India to a 4-1 Test series win, is yet to join the team.

Chopra asserted that the big captaincy move by MI is understandable but Pandya has a big task ahead of earning the respect of his teammates.

"I understand the thought process behind going for a new captain and you got a great asset in a quality pace bowling all-rounder. But he will have to earn that respect from his peers," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma said we need Virat at any cost': Kohli's 'T20 World Cup announcement to be made before team selection'

"Will they play with the same intensity for Hardik Pandya as they did for Rohit? They will play for MI but the new captain will need to command respect and not demand respect," he added.

Mumbai qualified for the playoffs last season but they failed to play consistent cricket and were knocked out by Hardik's former franchise Gujarat Titans.

The former cricketer turned commentator, gave his analysis of Mumbai Indians's form in recent season.

"The past couple of seasons haven't been great for them. However, if you bring them into a situation where they have to close games, they can certainly do that," he said.

Meanwhile, he hailed the franchise to perform better in pressure situations.

"Winning is in their DNA. You put them in a corner with a make-or-break situation, this team makes it while many break it."

The five-time IPL champions will start their campaign against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad where they will look to seek revenge for their defeat in last season's qualifier.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'Will MI stars show same intensity for Hardik as they did for Rohit Sharma?': Pandya handed ominous 'respect' warning
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On