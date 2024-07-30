Will Sanju Samson face the axe after a flop show with bat? Check India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I likely XIs

India have played an attacking brand of cricket and outclassed Sri Lanka in the first two T20Is to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead. The job is not done yet as Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav will look to start their new partnership with a clean sweep over their neighbouring nation. After taking over the T20I captaincy charge from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav has led the team from front and played a crucial role in the series win. India's Sanju Samson clean bowled during the second T20 International cricket match against Sri Lanka.(PTI)

India, who have entered a transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have outclassed Sri Lanka in all the departments and threw the home advantage out of the window.

The Gautam Gambhir era began on a sensational note as the first two matches under his coaching clearly depicted that India will play the shortest format with a fearless batting approach which was clearly implemented by the likes of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya in the first two matches.

Meanwhile, India might make a couple of changes to their playing to give chances to the players who warmed the bench in the first two matches. Shubman Gill, who missed the second T20I due to neck spasm, is expected to return to the playing XI in place of Sanju Samson. The likes of Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and Washington Sundar might also get a chance to play inthe last T20I.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's embarrassing batting collapses in the middle overs is the prime reason of their undoing in this series so far, while India have gone about their business like a true world champion side.

There have been moments when Sri Lanka have appeared to be running away with the contest but each time India has found their way back, particularly with their incisive bowling, to keep their upper hand.

They might also expect to make a couple of changes to their XI to get back to winning ways.

India likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando