'Will see how Rahul feels because KL is not...': Karthik's WTC final ultimatum gives Dravid and Co. selection headaches

Veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik has weighed in on KL Rahul's chances of reclaiming his place in the Indian playing XI if Rohit Sharma and Co. secure their berth for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Batting heroics from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have put Team India on the cusp of a famous series win over Australia in the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit and Co. have hammered Australia in the first two Test matches of the bilateral series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Centuries from Kohli and Gill gave Rohit's Team India an edge over Australia on Day 4 of the 4th Test match between the top two-ranked teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Replacing former Indian vice-captain KL Rahul in the Indian lineup, Gill struck a brilliant century on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ending his century drought in the longest format on Sunday, former Indian skipper Kohli played a sensational knock to help India take a healthy lead over Steve Smith and Co. at Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Cricbuzz amid the final encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, senior Indian batter Karthik observed that opener Rahul can be considered as a backup option to keep wickets for India at the World Test Championship final. "I will see how Rahul feels because KL is not somebody who enjoys keeping in Test cricket because it is a completely different ball game. But I will definitely keep that in the back of my mind. It is an option that is very, very usable if KL is up for wicketkeeping," said Karthik, who made his Test debut against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in 2004.

Rahul was removed from the vice-captaincy post after the star batter extended his dry run in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Replacing an in-form Rahul in the four-match series, Gill repaid selectors' faith by smashing a sublime century in the series decider at Ahmedabad. Karthik backed an in-form Gill to open the innings for India if Rohit and Co. seal their spot for the summit clash of the World Test Championship.

"I will definitely go with Shubman Gill, there's no doubt about it," Karthik elaborated. "The man's got a hundred in the last Test before the WTC final. You get the feeling that Shubman Gill is in for the long run. He is a long racehorse. He's the one that you want to put your money on and say, 'I want to see him in 2033 still there opening for India'," Karthik added. Hosts India are tipped to enter the summit clash of the World Test Championship with Australia who have already qualified for the final. Rohit's Team India can secure their berth for the final if Sri Lanka fail to whitewash New Zealand in the ongoing two-match Test series.

