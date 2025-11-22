Search Search
Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
'Will stand the test of time': R Ashwin's 'please don't miss out' plea; blockbuster reaction to India A's epic loss

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 22, 2025 09:43 am IST

Ravichandran Ashwin had an epic response to India A's epic loss in the Super Over against Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. 

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A was one for the history books as the two teams produced a riveting contest in Doha, with the proceedings eventually going down to the Super Over. However, it all concluded on a sad note for the Jitesh Sharma-led India A as the side crashed out of the tournament after losing to Bangladesh A. In the Super Over, India failed to post a single run as Jitesh and Ashutosh Sharma went back to the dugout for ducks.

India A crashed out of the Rising Stars Asia Cup after losing to Bangladesh A(BCCI)
India A crashed out of the Rising Stars Asia Cup after losing to Bangladesh A(BCCI)

Bangladesh A got home after Suyash Sharma ended up bowling a wide, and the loss left Vaibhav Suryavanshi heartbroken. All the chatter has been about the tactics of the Indian management and how they erred in not sending the teen sensation in the Super Over, considering his form in the eight-team competition.

Also Read: Jitesh Sharma takes total blame for not allowing Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bat in Super Over: ‘It was my decision…’

The riveting action on the pitch even forced former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to issue a reaction. He said that the match will stand the test of time, and those who missed out really missed out on watching some epic cricket.

“In case you have missed out on the India A v Ban A game from yesterday evening, please don’t miss out. It will stand the test of time,” Ashwin wrote on X.

Earlier, Maninder Singh and Dodda Ganesh lambasted the India A management for not sending Suryavanshi in the Super Over. However, after the loss, skipper Jitesh Sharma took responsibility himself, saying he had decided to go with himself, Ashutosh, and Ramandeep Singh, considering their experience in playing in the death overs.

Suryavanshi's blitz

In the chase of 195 against Bangladesh A, Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a firecracker start to India A as the side reached the score of 50 in just 19 balls. However, his wicket changed the complexion of the game.

Four runs were required off the final ball, and India somehow managed to scamper back for three, sending the game into a Super Over. However, disappointment followed as India failed to trouble the scores, eventually being eliminated from the tournament.

Suryavanshi was the star of the show in the tournament, hitting 239 runs in four matches, with his best score being 144 off 42 balls against the UAE.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the Australia vs England Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / 'Will stand the test of time': R Ashwin's 'please don't miss out' plea; blockbuster reaction to India A's epic loss
