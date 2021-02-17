IND USA
Will Test hero R Ashwin play T20 World Cup for India? Off-spinner answers

  • During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in a rich vein of form ever since India returned in action after the Covid-19 break. He excelled in the Test series Down Under which India pocketed 2-1. And now, he is leaving no stone unturned in troubling England at home. The senior India off-spinner outplayed Joe Root & Co with his all-round performance in the second Test at his home ground. He began the onslaught with his 29th Test five-for in the first innings and followed it with an astonishing hundred.

His dynamic performance at Chepauk led India to level the 4-match series 1-1 after thrashing the visitors by 317 runs on Tuesday. After the magnificent victory, Ashwin said that he would love to play the T20 World Cup if he gets the opportunity.

During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year. He replied: “For me it's very realistic not a dream. The space I am in right now, I'm enjoying whatever I'm doing on a day-to-day basis. It's been more about the process, it's more about what, how and when rather than this that and there. That's something which can make you chase and make you desperate.”

Ashwin hasn't played T20I cricket for India since 2017. His last appearance was against West Indies in Jamaica where India lost the game by 9 wickets. So far, he has represented India in 46 matches, taking 52 wickets. In the Indian Premier League - where he currently represents Delhi Capitals - he has picked 138 wickets from 154 matches.

“There are a lot of cricketers who have done very well for India in different formats. I've been out of the (T20) team for the last 3 years but every time I have got an opportunity in the IPL I have put a very earnest attempt and contributed in whatever way I can,” Ashwin added.

“If the team deems it fit and obviously, I will think I'm good enough. If I get my opportunity, I will give it my best shot.”

