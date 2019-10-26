e-paper
‘Will try to emulate Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson as Pakistan T20I captain’ - Babar Azam

The 25-year-old was named Pakistan’s T20I skipper following their whitewash under Sarfaraz Ahmed in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:10 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Lahore
File photo of Babar Azam.
File photo of Babar Azam.(Reuters)
         

Newly-appointed Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam has said that he is not under any pressure and is confident of being able to handle the challenge in Australia, their next assignment. The 25-year-old was named Pakistan’s T20I skipper following their whitewash under Sarfaraz Ahmed in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Babar served as the vice-captain during that series and couldn’t come with a decent batting performance as he contributed with scores of just 13, 3 and 27.

However, on the eve of the team’s departure for Australia, Babar said he seeks inspiration from modern-day greats Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli and wants to emulate them as captain in his first international assignment as a leader.

Also read: Andrew Tye ruled out of SL T20Is, Finch confirmed to play

“People judged in three matches (against Sri Lanka) that my performance suffered because I was vice-captain,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Babar as saying.

“That’s not how it works. In the game of cricket, you have ups and downs, and that was a poor series for us, no question. I give 120 per cent for the team in every single match, and I don’t see why there would be any added pressure on me just because I’m the captain. I’ll continue to play as I always have, and I’m sure the performances will come.

“Moreover, I’m not just thinking I’ll be happy to play regardless of the results. I’m looking to get a performance out of my team, as well as my individual performances. I look at current captains like Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, and how well they manage their own form along with bringing results to the team. I’ll try to emulate them,” he added.

Also read: No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season

Pakistan will play three T20Is against Australia on November 3, 5 and 8, followed by two Tests later in that month.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 11:08 IST

