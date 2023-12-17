Will Young's century helps New Zealand register 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Dunedin [New Zealand], November 17 (ANI): Kiwi opener Will Young's century powered New Zealand to clinch a 44-run win against Bangladesh in the first ODI match of the series on Sunday. HT Image

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to field first. However, the game was played 30 overs per inning after rain played a spoilsport during the first inning.

Young (105 runs from 84 balls), and Tom Latham (92 runs from 77 balls) played a crucial knock in the first inning to and powered New Zealand to 239/7 after the end of 30 overs.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were sloppy with their bowling attack. Shoriful Islam scalped two wickets in his six-over spell and gave away 28 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also picked up one wicket in his five-over spell.

In the run chase, Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque (43 runs from 39 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the visitors. Towhid Hridoy (33 runs from 27 balls). Afif Hossain (38 runs from 28 balls), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (28* runs from 21 balls) tried to reach the target but failed short in front of the Kiwi bowling attack.

New Zealand were brilliant with the ball in their home ground. Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and Josh Clarkson bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. On the other hand, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket each to stop Bangladesh at 200/9.

Will Young was named the "Player of the Match" following his blitzkrieg knock in the first inning.

The second ODI match of the series will be played on Wednesday at Saxton Oval Nelson Cricket Ground in Nelson.

Breif score: New Zealand: Will Young 105(84), Tom Latham 92(77), Mark Chapman 20(11); Shoriful Islam (2/28), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/53), Atif Hossain (0/17) vs Bangladesh: Anamul Haque 43(39), Afif Hossain 38(28), Towhid Hridoy 33(27); Josh Clarkson (2/24), Ish Sodhi (2/35), Adam Milne (2/46). (ANI)