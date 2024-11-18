Hamilton [New Zealand], : Kane Williamson labelled New Zealand's historic Test series triumph over India in the sub-continent as one of New Zealand's "all-time cricketing memories." Williamson calls Test series win over India as one of New Zealand's "all-time cricketing memories"

New Zealand handed India their first home Test series whitewash in 24 years with a historic 3-0 series win. The series opened the race for World Test Championship wide open, with the likes of Sri Lanka and South Africa entering the fray for a spot.

While emphasizing the significance of the victory, Williamson admitted that he missed being a part of it.

"It was a lot of internal temptation [to try and get there], for sure, then after a few discussions it was keep taking that time to get it right, so that's what I did. Suffered a little bit of FOMO, which is a good thing, but just admired it really. To go over and play the way they did, so special, one of our all-time cricketing memories," Williamson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Williamson could not play the series in India due to a groin injury. He was expected to take part in the second Test but failed to regain fitness for the entire series.

While reflecting on his setback, Williamson stated that in the latter stage of his career, his body demands more care.

"It's not major, which is good. Think post knee [injury] there's always little curlys that bob their heads, so actually making sure I keep putting that time in. For so long, you feel invincible, and I've certainly had a few reminders that's not the case recently and making sure that I'm staying on top of all those things and keeping the body in check," he added.

Williamson will return for New Zealand's three Tests against England, which will begin on November 28 at Hagley Oval.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.