Windies must improve in every aspect, says Simmons
West Indies need to find a way keep up the momentum rather than just battling to one off victories, coach Phil Simmons said after his side secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first test in Chattogram on Sunday.
Chasing an imposing 395-run target, the visitors' remarkable fifth day counter-attack was led by debutant Kyle Mayers who struck 210 not out to help his team to victory late in the final session.
"Every time you win, it is more important you look at ways to improve. When a team loses, they will try to improve, so we as winners have to do the same. We have to improve in every aspect," Simmons said.
"I am tired of these one wins and then struggling for the next three or four games.
"We have to make sure we don't go backwards again."
Ahead of the final test in Dhaka starting on Thursday, Bangladesh will be forced to make at least one change with left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to a thigh injury.
Simmons insists that the omission of Bangladesh's leading test wicket taker will not lead to complacency for his team, which is also depleted after several players opted out of the tour because of COVID-19 concerns.
"We can't afford to take his absence for granted. It won't be easier for us," he said.
"He is one of the top all-rounders in the world, but they have so many spinners ... they will find someone who can do the job."
