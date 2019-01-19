Windies stand by Richard Pybus appointment, refer critics to ethics body

West Indies cricket chiefs insisted they were standing by the decision to name Richard Pybus as their new head coach despite a storm of criticism which greeted the Englishman’s appointment.

Pybus, who previously worked as director of cricket for the West Indies from 2013 to 2016, will coach the team for the forthcoming series against England, the World Cup and the visit of India in July and August.

“Following a meeting of the board of directors, the organisation affirmed that the appointment of Pybus was made with the support of more than two-thirds of its board to ensure the team had strong leadership ahead of the busy cricket season this year,” said a Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement.

Pybus, who has had brief spells as coach of Pakistan and Bangladesh, was blamed by former captain Darren Sammy for causing the West Indies squad to strike on the 2016 India tour.

“Moses led God’s children out of Egypt and a 40days journey took them 40years because of stubbornness.The 2019 worldcup will be 40years since WI won,” tweeted Sammy. “Come on (CWI president) Dave Cameron aka Pharaoh, please let WI people go.I know for sure Pybus is not Moses.”

CWI director Enoch Lewis was also highly critical of Pybus’s nomination, accusing Cameron of “hand-picking” Pybus for the job.

Without naming the individual, CWI added on Friday: “Recent public charges levelled at the sporting body by an objecting board director have now been referred to the governing body’s ethics committee for review”.

West Indies open their Test series against England in Bridgetown on January 23.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 12:33 IST