Winning a World Cup always special: Harmanpreet Kaur on men’s 2011 win

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:33 IST

India women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday reminisced India’s 2011 World Cup victory on its ninth anniversary, saying it is always special to see your country lift the biggest prize in the sport.

“Winning a @cricketworldcup is always special. Fantastic memories of watching India lift the trophy after 28 years in 2011,” said the dashing batswoman who came close to lifting one herself recently when India made the T20 World Cup final, losing to Australia.

Harmanpreet had vaulted India into the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017 for the first time since 2005 with a destructive 171 not out off 115 balls -- the third-highest score in the World Cup and fifth-highest overall. MIthali Raj-led India lost to England in the final.

But on this day in 2011, M.S. Dhoni-led India lifted the World Cup on home soil beating Sri Lanka. Powered by Gautam Gambhir and Dhoni’s knocks, India gunned down a target of 275 against Sri Lanka with six wickets and 10 balls in hand.

Six players in that team have officially announced retirements from all forms of the game since then and Virat Kohli is the only member of that squad who remains a regular in the Indian team. A number of players who were part of that team however spoke on their social media handles about the occasion.