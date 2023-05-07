With Jos Buttler struggling Rajasthan Royals look at another English star for inspiration: RR predicted XI vs SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. RR, who started the season on a commanding note, will look for inspiration and hope to get back to winning ways, having lost four out of the last five outings. RR predicted XI vs SRH(AFP)

In the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans, the RR batters were bundled for a paltry 118 and the bowlers didn't trouble the opposition, who wrapped the proceedings in 13.5 overs and won the match nine wickets.

Jos Buttler has scored 297 runs in ten innings but has not been able to do much in the past few outings. However, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal is in red-hot form and could hurt SRH in the must-win encounter.

Shimron Hetmyer too started the season in scintillating form but has failed to contribute in the last few games. Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin have also contributed well in the batting department, with solid knocks lower down the order.

As far as bowling is considered, Rajasthan will count on Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashwin to play a key role against SRH. Chahal has scalped thirteen wickets at an economy of eight, Ashwin has picked up thirteen at an economy of seven. Trent Boult has picked up ten wickets.

Rajasthan should look for other options with their batters disappointing in the last few outings. The team has Joe Root, who could walk in place of Devdutt Padikkal or Hetmyer. While Padikkal has been inconsistent right from the start of the season, Hetmyer has witnessed a significant dip in his form.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Top and Middle Order: Joe Root, Sanju Samson (C and WK), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders: R Ashwin

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Substitute: Riyan Parag can play the role of Impact Substitute only if Rajasthan endure a collapse.

