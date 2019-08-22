With Kulkarni declining offer, Mumbai fall back on coach Samant

cricket

With Sulakshan Kulkarni turning down the offer to coach Mumbai, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has turned to last season’s coach Vinayak Samant to take over the reins of the senior team.

On Wednesday, the MCA ad-hoc committee held an urgent meeting with Samant at its headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium to acquire his services for the upcoming season. According to sources, Samant is expected to sign a contract in a couple of days.

They were left in a quandary on Tuesday when Kulkarni rejected their offer after it was way below than what was published on the MCA website. While MCA had posted a remuneration of ₹24 lakh for the senior coach, Kulkarni was offered just ₹14 lakh.

Kulkarni was given the appointment letter only on July 12 even though the interviews were conducted in May. “The delay took place from the MCA’s side. I was available. Why should I be deprived? In July I went to England with the national handicap team but if the MCA appointment had come, I wouldn’t have taken it up,” Kulkarni had said on Tuesday.

Under Samant last season, Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy but failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy knockouts.

In May, MCA had shortlisted three candidates—Kulkarni, Sairaj Bahutule and Samant. While Bahutule—who was keen to coach Mumbai—has joined Gujarat, MCA moved quickly get Samant on board. Mumbai will kick-off their season with the Vijay Hazare Trophy that starts from September 24.

