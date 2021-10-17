'With Mr. I know it all. When you have 400 plus test wickets, you know more': Harbhajan, Akhtar indulge in funny banter

It is a well-known fact that numerous India and Pakistan players, despite occasional heated exchanges on the cricket field, share a great friendship off the field. Whenever they run into each other at an event or at a tournament, they share pictures and videos of their camaraderie that leave the fans in awe. The latest instance that will leave you in splits involves spinner Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar.

Ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the 2021 T20 World Cup, “Rawalpindi Express” and “Turbanator" were seen together at a media event discussing and previewing the game. Soon after, they took to Twitter for a little banter.

ALSO READ| ‘Chilling with the best’: Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev catch up ahead of India vs Pakistan tie at T20 WC

It began with Akhtar posting a picture from the event and captioned it as: “With Mr. I know it all.@harbhajan_singh in Dubai for a pre discussion about the mother of all competitions.”

In response, Harbhajan retweeted: "When u have 400 plus test wickets am sure you know more about cricket then someone with less then 200 wickets.

When u have 400 plus test wickets am sure you know more about cricket then someone with less then 200 wickets 🤗 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/jXvdiYLyoE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2021

Never change, Harbhajan and Shoaib.

Earlier on Sunday, Akhtar shared an image with some of the legends of the game, namely Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Ex-Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas was also part of the session.

While the fans and experts are eagerly looking forward to the high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed he treats the contest as just “another game of cricket.”

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," Kohli said during a virtual press-meet organised by the ICC on Saturday.