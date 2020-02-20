e-paper
Women’s T20 World Cup: Fans express displeasure after ICC posts video of Pakistan cricketers dancing

Women’s T20 World Cup: Hosts Australia will take on India in the curtain-raiser in Sydney while Pakistan eves play their first match of the tournament against West Indies on Wednesday.

cricket Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ICC/ Twitter)
         

A section of fans made distasteful comments after International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded a video of Pakistan cricketers dancing ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup, starting Friday. Hosts Australia will take on India in the curtain-raiser in Sydney while Pakistan eves play their first match of the tournament against West Indies on Wednesday.

Also Read: ‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag

Ahead of the start of the tournament, ICC took to social media to share a video of cricketers dancing and it didn't go down well with some fans. Their post read: “The @TheRealPCB team are absolute rockstars.” While few fans also appreciated the video, others posted comments which were in bad taste.  

 

 

Pakistan will play their first match against West Indies, followed by other Group B encounters against England, South Africa and Thailand respectively. India, on the other hand, are placed in Group A, where they will have to lock horns against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka respectively to progress into the semis.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Franchises red-flag All-Star game, likely to be scrapped

Two teams will qualify from each group with first place holder will lock horns against second place holder from the other group. The final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

