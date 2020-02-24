e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Women’s T20 World Cup: Team management has given Shafali Verma licence to play fearless cricket - Shikha Pandey

Women’s T20 World Cup: Team management has given Shafali Verma licence to play fearless cricket - Shikha Pandey

Shafali Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before her bowling colleagues restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.

cricket Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Perth
Shafali Verma in action.
Shafali Verma in action.(Twitter)
         

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh in the women’s T20 World Cup.

The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before her bowling colleagues restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.

While Verma was the star of the show, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a measured 34 from 37, and Pandey is confident the world will be seeing more of the same from the exciting young pair in Australia.

“We have not asked her (Verma) to change anything. She has been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket,” Pandey said.

“She is amazing. At 16, I hadn’t even started training to become a cricketer. I’m very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It’s amazing to see them doing what they did for us.”

Pandey, who also chipped in by taking two wickets for 14 runs, said the likes of Verma has no “baggage”.

“There’s no baggage, that’s the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team,” the 30-year-old said.

“We thought we had a great score on the board to defend today because we believe in our bowling department. We knew it would be a tough target for them to reach.”

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was hopeful that opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed Monday’s match due to illness, will be fit for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday.

“Hopefully. She is feeling better now, we do have two or three days and I hope she will recover well.” For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana top-scored with 35 off 26 balls, but struggled to build a partnership in the middle.

While Sultana was full of admiration for Verma, she also pointed out the 30-run contribution of Bangladesh’s own young star Murshida Khatun at the top of the order.

“Shafali Verma played absolutely brilliantly. But Murshida Khatun played very well with the bat for us – she’s in good form nowadays,” Joty said.

“We missed some chances in the field and didn’t bowl well enough in the last five overs. We haven’t played many matches against top eight teams, but we’re a cricketing nation.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip.
First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip.
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news