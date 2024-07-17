Women’s Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India and Pakistan last clashed in the Women’s T20 World on Feb 12, 2023 in Cape Town, where India won by seven wickets. Both teams again meet in the second match of the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla on Friday. India are entering the tournament after a decent show against South Africa while Pakistan have had a torrid time in the T20 format – having lost their last four games. Smriti Mandhana plays a shot.(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA WOMEN: WWLNRW

PAKISTAN WOMEN: WLLLL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA WOMEN AND PAKISTAN WOMEN

INDIA WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur

Allrounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil

Wicketkeeper: Uma Chetry

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

PAKISTAN WOMEN likely XI

Batters: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed

Allrounders: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana

Wicketkeeper: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu

Statistical Performance (India)

1. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, the star opening batter of India has scored 268 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 38.29 at a strike rate of 119.11.

SMRITI MANDHANA IN WT20Is

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 131 3320 28.13 121.83 24/0

2.Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav has been India’s consistent performer over the years. The slow left-arm bowler in her last eight matches has picked 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.97.

RADHA YADAV IN WT20Is

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 72 84 17.8 6.53 19.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma, India’s dashing opening batter will play a key role in India’s campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 170 runs at an average of 21.25.

2. Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar, who has featured in 66 matches for India in the T20Is leads the bowling attack, and in her last 10 matches she has picked 16 wickets at a strike rate of 13.06.

Statistical Performance (Pakistan)

1. Sidra Amin

Sidra Amin, the Pakistan opener in her last nine matches has scored 248 runs at an average of 27.56.

SIDRA AMIN IN WT20Is

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 51 893 18.60 87.80 4/0

2. Sadia Iqbal

Sadia Iqbal has been a success for Pakistan in the T20I format, and in her last 10 matches she has picked 13 wickets at an impressive economy of 5.88.

SADIA IQBAL IN WT20Is

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 36 39 21.8 5.59 20.41

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Pakistan)

1. Muneeba Ali

Muneeba Ali, an experienced batter in the Pakistan lineup and there would be high expectations from her, as in her last 10 matches she has scored 211 runs at an average of 21.1.

2. Nida Dar

The match against India will be Nida Dar’s 150th T20I match, and in the shortest format, she has picked 140 wickets. In her last 10 matches, she has picked 11 wickets.

Team Head to Head

India Women dominate the head-to-head record against Pakistan with 11 wins out of 14 matches. Pakistan Women have won only three matches.

INDIA WOMEN V PAKISTAN WOMEN - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 14

INDIA WON: 11

PAKISTAN WON: 3

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all the matches of Women’s Asia Cup, where earlier three WT20Is have been played. On these three occasions, the team winning the toss has opted to bat. The average first innings score in WT20Is at this venue is 133 and the avaerage second innings score is 124.

MATCH PREDICTION

India Women are the team in form and would start as favourites. Moreover, they have a great head-to-head record over Pakistan in the T20Is. India have 90% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sidra Amin (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Fatima Sana, Shreyanka Patil

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Diana Baig

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Harmanpreet Kaur

BOWLER – Arundhati Reddy

ALL-ROUNDER – Nida Dar