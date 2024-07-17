Women’s Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
India face Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup fixture, on Friday.
India and Pakistan last clashed in the Women’s T20 World on Feb 12, 2023 in Cape Town, where India won by seven wickets. Both teams again meet in the second match of the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla on Friday. India are entering the tournament after a decent show against South Africa while Pakistan have had a torrid time in the T20 format – having lost their last four games.
LAST 5 MATCHES
INDIA WOMEN: WWLNRW
PAKISTAN WOMEN: WLLLL
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA WOMEN AND PAKISTAN WOMEN
INDIA WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur
Allrounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil
Wicketkeeper: Uma Chetry
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy
PAKISTAN WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed
Allrounders: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana
Wicketkeeper: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali
Bowlers: Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu
Statistical Performance (India)
1. Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana, the star opening batter of India has scored 268 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 38.29 at a strike rate of 119.11.
SMRITI MANDHANA IN WT20Is
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|131
|3320
|28.13
|121.83
|24/0
2.Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav has been India’s consistent performer over the years. The slow left-arm bowler in her last eight matches has picked 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.97.
RADHA YADAV IN WT20Is
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|72
|84
|17.8
|6.53
|19.50
Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)
1. Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma, India’s dashing opening batter will play a key role in India’s campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 170 runs at an average of 21.25.
2. Pooja Vastrakar
Pooja Vastrakar, who has featured in 66 matches for India in the T20Is leads the bowling attack, and in her last 10 matches she has picked 16 wickets at a strike rate of 13.06.
Statistical Performance (Pakistan)
1. Sidra Amin
Sidra Amin, the Pakistan opener in her last nine matches has scored 248 runs at an average of 27.56.
SIDRA AMIN IN WT20Is
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|51
|893
|18.60
|87.80
|4/0
2. Sadia Iqbal
Sadia Iqbal has been a success for Pakistan in the T20I format, and in her last 10 matches she has picked 13 wickets at an impressive economy of 5.88.
SADIA IQBAL IN WT20Is
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|36
|39
|21.8
|5.59
|20.41
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Pakistan)
1. Muneeba Ali
Muneeba Ali, an experienced batter in the Pakistan lineup and there would be high expectations from her, as in her last 10 matches she has scored 211 runs at an average of 21.1.
2. Nida Dar
The match against India will be Nida Dar’s 150th T20I match, and in the shortest format, she has picked 140 wickets. In her last 10 matches, she has picked 11 wickets.
Team Head to Head
India Women dominate the head-to-head record against Pakistan with 11 wins out of 14 matches. Pakistan Women have won only three matches.
INDIA WOMEN V PAKISTAN WOMEN - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES: 14
INDIA WON: 11
PAKISTAN WON: 3
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all the matches of Women’s Asia Cup, where earlier three WT20Is have been played. On these three occasions, the team winning the toss has opted to bat. The average first innings score in WT20Is at this venue is 133 and the avaerage second innings score is 124.
MATCH PREDICTION
India Women are the team in form and would start as favourites. Moreover, they have a great head-to-head record over Pakistan in the T20Is. India have 90% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Sidra Amin (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues
Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Fatima Sana, Shreyanka Patil
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Diana Baig
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Harmanpreet Kaur
BOWLER – Arundhati Reddy
ALL-ROUNDER – Nida Dar
