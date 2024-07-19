Women’s Asia Cup, India vs UAE: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
Women’s Asia Cup, India vs UAE: India have the clear advantage going into the match and would eye a big win against the minnows.
India and United Arab Emirates meet in a Group A clash of Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla on Sunday. Both teams had previously played against each other in the 2022 edition of the same tournament. India have the clear advantage going into the match and would eye a big win against the minnows.
DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS TAKEN BEFORE THE START OF 2024 WOMEN’S ASIA CUP
LAST 5 MATCHES
INDIA WOMEN: W W L NR W
UAE WOMEN: L L W W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA WOMEN AND UAE WOMEN
INDIA WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur
Allrounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil
Wicketkeeper: Uma Chetry
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy
UAE WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny
Allrounders: Esha Oza, Khushi Sharma, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani
Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish
Bowlers: Samaira Dharnidharka, Suraksha Kotte, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh.
Statistical Performance (India)
1. Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma, India’s dashing opening batter will play a key role in India’s campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 170 runs at an average of 21.25.
SHAFALI VERMA IN WT20Is
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50/100
|75
|1748
|24.27
|129.48
|9/0
2. Pooja Vastrakar
Pooja Vastrakar has been consistent for India over the years and in her last 10 matches, the right-arm medium fast bowler has picked 16 wickets at an economy of 6.37.
POOJA VASTRAKAR IN WT20Is
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike Rate
|Economy Rate
|Average
|66
|53
|19.7
|6.29
|20.73
Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)
1. Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana, the star opening batter of India has scored 268 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 38.29 at a strike rate of 119.11.
2. Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav has been India’s consistent performer over the years. The slow left-arm bowler in her last eight matches has picked 16 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.97.
Statistical Performance (UAE)
1. Esha Oza
The star player of UAE Women’s team, Esha Oza has scored 2074 runs in WT20Is, which includes three centuries and nine fifties. In her last 10 matches, Esha has scored 402 runs at an average of 57.43.
ESHA OZA IN WT20Is
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50/100
|77
|2074
|30.95
|113.27
|9/3
2. Vaishnave Mahesh
Vaishnave Mahesh has been a consistent performer for UAE in the T20 format. In her last 10 matches, she has picked 15 wickets at an impressive economy of 5.06.
VAISHNAVE MAHESH IN WT20Is
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike Rate
|Economy Rate
|Average
|63
|82
|14.7
|4.71
|11.57
Players Who Can Make a Difference (UAE)
1. Kavisha Egodage
Kavisha Egodage, an experienced campaigner in the UAE lineup, she would play a key role in the Women’s Asia Cup. In her last 10 matches, she has scored 208 runs.
2. Heena Hotchandani
Heena Hotchandani is an important player in the UAE side for her allround abilities. In her last 10 matches she has picked 14 wickets at an economy rate of 3.66.
Team Head to Head
India Women and UAE Women have met only once in WT20Is and that to in the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup.
INDIA WOMEN V UAE WOMEN - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|Matches
|India won
|UAE won
|No result
|1
|1
|0
|0
Venue and Pitch
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all the matches of Women’s Asia Cup, where earlier three WT20Is have been played. On these three occasions, the team winning the toss has opted to bat. The average first innings score in WT20Is at this venue is 133 and the avaerage second innings score is 124.
MATCH PREDICTION
India Women start favourites against the UAE side and have 95% chance to win the match. India have the edge because of their experience and the right set of players present in their lineup.
Wicketkeeper: Uma Chetry
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur
Allrounders: Esha Oza (VC), Deepti Sharma, Kavisha Egodage
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Vaishnave Mahesh
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Rinitha Rajith
BOWLER – Arundhati Reddy
ALL-ROUNDER – Shreyanka Patil
