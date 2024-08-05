Women’s Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, toss and venue analysis
The Oval Invincibles sit in fourth position of the points table and would be eyeing a win against Manchester Originals.
The Oval Invincibles sit in fourth position of the points table and would be eyeing a win against Manchester Originals in a Women’s Hundred match at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Their last clash ended in a tie while the Originals have won two and lost two in this season so far. On current form, Invincibles have an edge over the host Originals.
LAST 5 MATCHES
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L L W W L
OVAL INVINCIBLES: W W W L T
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANCHESTER ORIGINALS AND OVAL INVINCIBLES
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan
Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Eleanor Threlkeld
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Lauren Filer
OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI
Batters: Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner
Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana
MacDonald-Gay
Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill
Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater
Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)
1. Laura Wolvaardt
In 23 innings, Laura Wolvaardt has scored 760 runs at an average of 42.22 and a
strike rate of 123.98. With four half-centuries to her name, she continues to be a key
player.
LAURA WOLVAARDT IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 23
RUNS - 760
AVERAGE – 42.22
STRIKE RATE – 123.98
50s/100s – 4/0
2. Fi Morris
Fi Morris has been effective with the ball in The Hundred. In 19 innings, she's taken 15
wickets, boasting a strike rate of 19.13 and an economy rate of 7.37. Her bowling average
stands at 23.53.
FI MORRIS IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 19
WICKETS - 15
STRIKE RATE – 19.13
ECONOMY RATE – 7.37
AVERAGE – 23.53
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)
1. Sophie Ecclestone
Sophie Ecclestone is a key player in the Manchester Originals lineup because of her all-
round skills and ability. Her experience in the tournament makes a lot of difference to
Originals’ performance on the field.
2. Kathryn Bryce
Kathryn Bryce is an utility player in the Originals squad who can make useful contributions
with both bat and ball.
Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)
1. Paige Scholfield
Paige Scholfield has shown her batting capabilities in The Hundred. In 11 innings, she's
amassed 189 runs at an average of 17.18 and an impressive strike rate of 135.00, including
one fifty.
PAIGE SCHOLFIELD IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 11
RUNS - 189
AVERAGE – 17.18
STRIKE RATE - 135.00
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Amanda-Jade Wellington
Amanda-Jade Wellington has been a standout bowler in The Hundred. Across 27 innings,
she's claimed 41 wickets with a strike rate of 12.68, an economy rate of 6.73, and an
excellent average of 14.24.
AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 27
WICKETS - 41
STRIKE RATE – 12.68
ECONOMY RATE – 6.73
AVERAGE – 14.24
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)
1. Marizanne Kapp
Marizanne Kapp is having a great run in this Hundred season so far, chipping in with vital
runs and wickets. She too enjoys a great record in the tournament.
2. Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lankan allrounder’s tremendous experience will make a great
impact in Oval’s campaign this season. Athapaththu, recently helped Sri Lanka beat India in
the finals of Women’s Asia Cup.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other in The Hundred, with Oval
Invincibles having won all the three games.
ORIGINALS V INVINCIBLES - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES ORIGINALS WON INVINCIBLES WON NO RESULT
3 0 3 0
Venue and Pitch
The Old Trafford in Manchester has hosted 11 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which
six times teams winning the toss have opted to bowl. The average first innings score at this
venue is 123 and in second innings is 113. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Old
Trafford is 163 and the lowest score is 76.
MATCH PREDICTION
There is not much to separate both teams on current form this season, however, Oval
Invincibles will have a slight edge with 70% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner, Evelyn Jones
Allrounders: Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Marizanne Kapp (VC)
Bowlers: Lauren Filer, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kim Garth
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Alice Monaghan
BOWLER – Sophia Smale
ALL-ROUNDER – Alice Capsey
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.