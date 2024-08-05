Women’s Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, toss and venue analysis

The Oval Invincibles sit in fourth position of the points table and would be eyeing a win against Manchester Originals in a Women’s Hundred match at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Their last clash ended in a tie while the Originals have won two and lost two in this season so far. On current form, Invincibles have an edge over the host Originals. Beth Mooney during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L L W W L

OVAL INVINCIBLES: W W W L T

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANCHESTER ORIGINALS AND OVAL INVINCIBLES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan

Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Eleanor Threlkeld

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Lauren Filer

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana

MacDonald-Gay

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. Laura Wolvaardt

In 23 innings, Laura Wolvaardt has scored 760 runs at an average of 42.22 and a

strike rate of 123.98. With four half-centuries to her name, she continues to be a key

player.

LAURA WOLVAARDT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 23

RUNS - 760

AVERAGE – 42.22

STRIKE RATE – 123.98

50s/100s – 4/0

2. Fi Morris

Fi Morris has been effective with the ball in The Hundred. In 19 innings, she's taken 15

wickets, boasting a strike rate of 19.13 and an economy rate of 7.37. Her bowling average

stands at 23.53.

FI MORRIS IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE – 19.13

ECONOMY RATE – 7.37

AVERAGE – 23.53

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is a key player in the Manchester Originals lineup because of her all-

round skills and ability. Her experience in the tournament makes a lot of difference to

Originals’ performance on the field.

2. Kathryn Bryce

Kathryn Bryce is an utility player in the Originals squad who can make useful contributions

with both bat and ball.

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. Paige Scholfield

Paige Scholfield has shown her batting capabilities in The Hundred. In 11 innings, she's

amassed 189 runs at an average of 17.18 and an impressive strike rate of 135.00, including

one fifty.

PAIGE SCHOLFIELD IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 11

RUNS - 189

AVERAGE – 17.18

STRIKE RATE - 135.00

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been a standout bowler in The Hundred. Across 27 innings,

she's claimed 41 wickets with a strike rate of 12.68, an economy rate of 6.73, and an

excellent average of 14.24.

AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 27

WICKETS - 41

STRIKE RATE – 12.68

ECONOMY RATE – 6.73

AVERAGE – 14.24

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is having a great run in this Hundred season so far, chipping in with vital

runs and wickets. She too enjoys a great record in the tournament.

2. Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lankan allrounder’s tremendous experience will make a great

impact in Oval’s campaign this season. Athapaththu, recently helped Sri Lanka beat India in

the finals of Women’s Asia Cup.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in The Hundred, with Oval

Invincibles having won all the three games.

ORIGINALS V INVINCIBLES - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES ORIGINALS WON INVINCIBLES WON NO RESULT

3 0 3 0

Venue and Pitch

The Old Trafford in Manchester has hosted 11 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which

six times teams winning the toss have opted to bowl. The average first innings score at this

venue is 123 and in second innings is 113. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Old

Trafford is 163 and the lowest score is 76.

MATCH PREDICTION

There is not much to separate both teams on current form this season, however, Oval

Invincibles will have a slight edge with 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner, Evelyn Jones

Allrounders: Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Marizanne Kapp (VC)

Bowlers: Lauren Filer, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kim Garth

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Alice Monaghan

BOWLER – Sophia Smale

ALL-ROUNDER – Alice Capsey