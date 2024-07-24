Women’s The Hundred, Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss, venue and more

Manchester Originals Women will meet Welsh Fire Women in the third match of The Hundred Women's Competition 2024 on Thursday. The upcoming contest between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire will be contested at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Match No.3 of the elite tournament will be the campaign opener for both teams. Oval Invincibles defeated Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2024 opener before Southern Brave squared off against London Spirit in match No.2 of The Hundred at Rose Bowl. Beth Mooney during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants(PTI)

Last 5 matches:

Welsh Fire: L W W L NR

Manchester Originals: L L L W L

Manchester Originals likely playing XI

Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb (WK), Phoebe Graham, Evelyn Jones, Lauren Filer, Fritha Morris, Sophie Ecclestone (C), Kathryn Bryce, Mahika Gaur.

Welsh Fire likely playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C), Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce (WK), Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Coppack, Freya Davies, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Davis.

Statistical Performances (Manchester Originals)

Sophie Ecclestone: England's Sophie Ecclestone finished the previous season with seven wickets. The England star has played 7 Tests, 66 ODIs and 86 T20Is.

T20Is Wickets Economy 86 126 5.85

Beth Mooney: A name that needs no introduction, Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent performers in women's cricket. The Australian star has 7 Test caps, 74 ODIs and 98 T20Is to her name.

Statistical Performances (Welsh Fire)

Tammy Beaumont: Captain Tammy Beaumont was the second-highest run-getter in the 2023 edition of the tournament. The 33-year-old has played for Melbourne Renegades Women, Sydney Thunder Women and London Spirit Women. The England star has played 14 ODIs and 100 T20Is.

T20Is Runs Strike Rate 102 1792 108.67

Hayley Matthews: Did you know? Power-hitter Hayley Matthews was the Purple Cap winner and the fifth-highest run-scorer at WPL 2023. The West Indies opener has played 84 ODIs and 96 T20Is for the Caribbean giants.

Venue and Pitch

Manchester's Old Trafford is expected to produce a high-scoring contest between the Manchester Originals and the Welsh Fire. The venue can assist the batters, although there will be some purchases for the bowlers on the fresh pitch.

Match prediction

Manchester Originals can edge past Welsh Fire in their The Hundred Women's Competition 2024 opener at Old Trafford.

Manchester Originals

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Beth Mooney

Allrounders: Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Filer.

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER: Eleanor Threlkeld

BOWLER: Georgia Davis

ALL-ROUNDER: Mahika Gaur