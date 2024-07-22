Women’s The Hundred, Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss, venue and more

Oval Invincibles will meet Birmingham Phoenix in the curtain-raiser of The Hundred Womens Competition 2024 on Tuesday. The Hundred Womens 2024 opener between Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women will take place at the Kennington Oval in London. Southern Brave Women are the defending champions in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Southern Brave Women defeated Northern Superchargers Women in the 2023 final by 34 runs at Lord's. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of the Women’s Premier League against Mumbai Indians(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

Oval Invincibles: LWLLW

Birmingham Phoenix: LLLLL

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp will lead the batting charge of Oval Invincibles. The South African all-rounder scored 147 runs in 7 innings at an average of 29.40. Kapp was also Oval's leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

T20I Matches Runs Wickets 106 1518 81

Paige Scholfield

Paige Scholfield picked up eight wickets at an economy of 8.15. The batting all-rounder has played for Loughborough Lightning, Southern Vipers and Southern Brave Women.

Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

Ellyse Perry

One of the greatest women's cricketers in the modern era, Ellyse Perry will lead Birmingham Phoenix at The Hundred Womens Competition 2024. Perry has bagged 300 wickets and scored over 6,000 runs in the international arena.

T20I Matches Runs Wickets 154 1878 126

Katie Levick

Katie Levick has picked up (11 wickets in 7 innings in the previous edition of the tournament. The 33-year-old has also represented Northern Superchargers in the elite tournament.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Predicted Playing XI:

Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry (c), Fran Wilson, Amy Jones (wk), Suzie Bates, Sterre Kalis, Chloe Brewer, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick, Charis Pavely.

Oval Invincibles Women Predicted Playing XI:

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Laura Harris, Georgie Boyce, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale.

Venue and Pitch

Kennington Oval has been a batting favouring venue. Bowlers will, too, get some assistance in the action-packed contest between the two teams. A run-scoring outing is expected from star batters on the fresh pitch.

Match prediction

Oval Invincibles' undefeated record is on the line against Birmingham Phoenix. Even though superstar Perry is headlining the contest, Oval Invincibles are tipped to win the The Hundred opener at the Kennington Oval.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Suzie Bates, Laura Harris

Allrounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Katie Levick, Eva Gray, Lizzie Scott

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Fran Wilson

BOWLER – Ryana Macdonald Gay

ALL-ROUNDER – Mady Villiers