‘Won T20 World Cup, reached final of ODIs’: Ganguly chuffed at India’s unbeaten run ahead of Champions Trophy semifinal

India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to finish on top of Group A, at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The result saw India remain unbeaten, with three wins in three matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand finished the group stage with two wins and a defeat, in second place in Group A. Sourav Ganguly hails Team India.

With the group stage over, India face Australia in the semi-finals, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand meet South Africa on Wednesday.

Sourav Ganguly lauds India

Speaking to ANI after India’s win, Sourav Ganguly lauded India, and pointed out their strong run in ICC global events in recent years.

“India won the last T20 World Cup (in 2024) and played in the final (of 50-over in 2023). It is a very strong team in white-ball cricket, no matter who is on the opposite side. It has the capability to defeat anyone,” he said.

Ganguly also specially picked Mohammed Shami for praise and pointed out that pacer was injured for quite sometime, and his comeback has been special. “Injury happen to anyone. It is a part of a fast bowler's career. He has won so many matches for India with (Jasprit) Bumrah. He is such a fine bowler,” he added.

Defending a target of 250 runs, India bowled out New Zealand for 205 in 45.3 overs, with Varun Chakaravarthy taking a five-wicket haul. It was also Chakaravarthy’s second ODI only, which makes it the earliest by an Indian bowler to take a fifer in this format. The earlier record was held by Stuart Binny (6/4) vs Bangladesh in 2014 in his third ODI. This is also the first instance of two five-wicket hauls in the same Champions Trophy game. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav struck twice for India. The run-chase also saw Kane Williamson get a half-century for New Zealand, smacking 81 off 120 balls.

Initially, Shreyas Iyer’s 79-run knock of 98 balls saw India post 249/9 in 50 overs, setting a target of 250 runs. Meanwhile, Matt Henry took a fifer for New Zealand.

Speaking after the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Important to finish on a high. NZ are a good team who are playing some good cricket. Very important to get a good result, we played a perfect game. It was important at that stage (after being 30/3) to build a partnership, and I thought we got to a good total. We have the quality in our bowling to defend that total.”