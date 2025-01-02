'Won't be shocked' if Rohit Sharma retires: Shastri sets record straight, tells IND captain to 'have a blast' in Sydney

There has been incessant speculation over Rohit Sharma's Test future in the past few days. The Indian captain is enduring a horrendous form with the bat, registering four single-digit scores in five innings during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Additionally, Rohit's decision-making as the Indian captain has also come under the scanner, with the side facing a must-win match in Sydney to retain the trophy; it currently trails 1-2. Ravi Shastri didn't mince his words as he talked about Rohit Sharma's (R) future(Files/AP)

Retirement speculation around Rohit only intensified following head coach Gautam Gambhir’s press conference on Thursday, where he refused to confirm whether the regular captain would feature in the playing XI for the fifth Test; Rohit has managing just 31 runs in five innings at a meager average of 6.2.

Adding to the growing uncertainty, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who has been vocal about the team’s dynamics, admitted that Rohit’s career could come to a swift end if his struggles persist. The Indian captain had missed the opening Test in Perth, where the team managed to secure a victory without him.

“He'll take a call on his career but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger,” Shastri told ICC.

“There are other young players in the wings, there's Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing.

“It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won't be surprised but it's his call.

“At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it's another thing altogether.

“Otherwise, I think it might just be the opportune time - but (if Sharma plays) he should go out with a blaze of glory.”

Will tell Rohit to have a ‘blast’

Shastri, known for his frank and candid assessments, believes Rohit needs to shed the inhibitions that have hampered his game during his lean patch. With Rohit’s form already under heavy scrutiny, Shastri’s advice is straightforward: play with freedom.

“If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'll tell him, ‘Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast,’” Shastri said. The former India head coach, who has often advocated for aggressive cricket, emphasized that Rohit's current cautious approach isn't yielding results.

"Just as it is when you're trying to play the way you are at the moment, it's not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition and then let's see what happens,” he added.