World Cup 2019: Former India coach picks this player ahead of Rishabh Pant to bat at no. 4

With Shikhar Dhawan getting ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury, the debate over India’s no. 4 has resurfaced again. The poor batting display against Afghanistan further raises questions on who should come out to bat at the position for the men in blue.

Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad voiced his opinion on the same, and picked Kedar Jadhav over the other potential options, Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Gaekwad said: “Kedar Jadhav is a smart cricketer. He is a busy player and can rotate the strike. He can also play his shots. I think he should bat at no. 4.”

The cricketer-turned-coach went on further to name the wicketkeeer Dinesh Karthik as the second best option after Jadhav.

“The other option is Dinesh Karthik. He has the experience and is a proven finisher. He likes to take his time at the crease and that is important when India are in trouble. You need someone who can stem the rot along with Virat (Kohli),” he said.

Speaking on Pant, who is expected to come to bat at the position on Thursday against West Indies, Gaekwad said: “He is certainly not my no.4. He is good striker of the ball. But at the position, you need someone who can stay at the crease. I don’t think I will play him at that position.”

The 66-year-old further slammed India’s shot selection against Afghanistan. “There was no need to play the reverse sweep during that time. He was impatient and paid the price for it,” he said of Rahul’s dismissal. “Also Shankar, what was the need to try a sweep? It was not as if the Afghanistan bowlers were doing wonders. They stuck to a good line and length. The need of the hour was to play through the line,” he added.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:36 IST