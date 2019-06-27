World Cup 2019: Nasser Hussain’s witty question unites India, Pakistan cricket supporters

After suffering two straight defeats, the hosts England have found themselves in a worrisome position in the ongoing World Cup. Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Thursday posted a question to all Pakistan fans on Twitter if they would support India or England in the upcoming World Cup encounter. In a tweet, the 51-year-old asked, “Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?”

In reply, cricket enthusiasts from Pakistan were quick to offer support to India:

1947 : Divided by England

2019 : United by England #CricketWorldCup19 https://t.co/tRiNTsVaZf — Justabhi (@justabhii) June 27, 2019

We support England’s defeat 😛 — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) June 26, 2019

I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU — Rana Talha Asfar 🇵🇰 (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 26, 2019

Is that even a question? pic.twitter.com/CenAXF1A47 — zaki zaidi (@zakiistan) June 26, 2019

Despite suffering three defeats in first five games, Pakistan have managed to find themselves in the race for semifinal after winning their previous two encounters against South Africa and New Zealand.

World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies Live cricket match score and updates

England, on the other hand, had won four out of their first five games, but defeat in the previous two against Sri Lanka and Australia has added pressure on them, with the side needing to win their next two games against India (Sunday) and New Zealand (July 3).

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 14:27 IST