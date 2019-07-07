World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Rohit Sharma’s batting, calls it ‘poetry in motion’

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Rohit Sharma after the Indian cricket team opener equalled the former’s record of scoring the most number of World Cup centuries on Saturday. Rohit has enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the ongoing World Cup 2019 with five hundreds and he was in form once again as he guided India to victory against Sri Lanka in their last group stage encounter on Sunday.

“He is fantastic. Rohit is poetry in motion because the kind of bat-swing he has, not many players possess that. A class apart when it comes to the smooth swing. You could see the effort put in when he hit that six was minimal. A number of guys have multiple bat swings but not a clean swing. Rohit’s swing is like a pendulum,” Tendulkar told India Today.

“The way we played against Sri Lanka was fantastic. All-round performance, clinical. Along the way, we got better and better and squeezed them really hard. I think this has been a convincing victory,” added Tendulkar.

It was his fifth century of the tournament and as a result, he became the first cricketer ever to score more than four tons in a single edition of the competition. It was also his 6th World Cup ton overall and he is currently tied with compatriot Tendulkar for the most number of centuries in the World Cup.

Besides these records, Rohit also achieved something that has only been done twice in the history of international cricket. The 32-year-old became the second cricketer after West Indies’ Sir Clyde Walcott to score five centuries in one series/tournament. Walcott achieved it in a Test series against Australia in 1955.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 21:25 IST