'World Cup 2023 vibes': India stars pile onto 'big brother' Rohit Sharma, iconic picture sparks reactions

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 20, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Team India will take on Bangladesh in its Champions Trophy opener on February 20.

Team India are set to kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium, aiming for a strong start in a tournament where the side finished runners-up in the last edition in 2017. The pressure would be immense on both seasoned stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as rising stars to deliver a defining performance.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) celebrates with his teammates as he plays a game with a soccer ball during a practice session(AFP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) celebrates with his teammates as he plays a game with a soccer ball during a practice session(AFP)

The atmosphere in Team India’s camp, howeverm appeared relaxed and upbeat as they geared up for their tournament opener. In a picture that went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday, Team India stars could be seen hugging and celebrating with Rohit Sharma; the Indian captain, caught in the middle of the joyous huddle, had just struck a football with force during a practice drill.

The fun element in the picture drew heartwarming reactions from users on X.

Take a look:

Team India enter the Champions Trophy on the back of a solid 3-0 drubbing of England in an ODI series at home earlier this month. However, key concerns continue to loom over India’s bowling attack, particularly in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Shami will lead the charge, but the team faces a crucial decision between Arshdeep Singh’s left-arm variety and Harshit Rana’s raw pace for the second seamer’s role.

Additionally, the composition of the spin attack remains undecided, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy vying for a spot alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

On the batting front, skipper Rohit and Kohli will be expected to anchor the innings, while young Shubman Gill – who is also the vice-captain of the side – carries the confidence of a stellar showing against England. KL Rahul’s batting position, whether at No. 5 or 6, is another puzzle, with the team management likely to make flexible decisions based on match situations.

Bangladesh, despite missing key players like Shakib Al Hasan, remain a tricky opponent, having often troubled India in ICC tournaments. The subcontinental rivalry, coupled with the unpredictability of early tournament matches, ensures no room for complacency.

Meanwhile, the tournament kicked off on February 19 with hosts Pakistan suffering a crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand, setting an early tone for high-stakes battles in the competition.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights.
See More
