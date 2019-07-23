Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 23, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

World Cup final best and worst day of my cricketing career: Guptill

The swashbuckling batsman, who was the highest run-getter in the 2015 edition, struggled with the bat this World Cup.

cricket Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:01 IST
PTI
PTI
ICC World Cup,World Cup Final,Martin Guptill
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill is consoled by teammates and opposition players after he was run out in the super over of the ICC World Cup final between Engalnd and New Zealand.(Instagram/Martin Guptill)

A week after New Zealand’s heartbreaking World Cup loss, a gutted Martin Guptill on Tuesday said the summit clash against England at the Lord’s was both the “best and worst day” of his cricketing career. Hosts England lifted their maiden World Cup owing to a superior boundary count after Guptill was run-out off the last ball of the Super Over.

ALSO READ: Kumar Dharmasena admits umpiring error in World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand

“Hard to believe it’s been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the Black Caps alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing,” Guptill wrote on his Instagram page.

He also posted a picture of himself being consoled by his team-mates and English player Chris Woakes after the last ball of the game.

Guptill was involved the one of the turning point’s of the final at Lord’s. It was his throw from the deep that raced to the boundary ropes after being deflected of a diving Ben Stokes’ bat in the last over of English innings.

The swashbuckling batsman, who was the highest run-getter in the 2015 edition, struggled with the bat this World Cup. However, the 32-year-old compensated with his brilliant fielding throughout the tournament. In the semifinal against India, he effected the vital run-out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that tilted the match drastically in New Zealand’s favour.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:01 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics