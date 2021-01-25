IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports

Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. Virat Kohli's side has 430 points after playing five series, while New Zealand has 420 points after playing five series.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST

The final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) will now be played out from June 18 to 22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day. The decider was originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

ANI has reliably learnt that it was done keeping in mind the proximity between the WTC final and the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League -- dates yet to be officially announced -- and any quarantine period that players might have to go through with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic. It is almost certain that India will be a part of the final.

Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. Virat Kohli's side has 430 points after playing five series, while New Zealand has 420 points after playing five series.

ALSO READ | 'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

India will be playing one more series against England as part of WTC and Australia, who is placed at the third spot, will be taking on South Africa. Australia would be required to win against South Africa if Tim Paine and boys wish to make it to the finals of WTC.

Last year, the ICC had decided to change the point-rating system of WTC due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The WTC table has now been revised to rank teams based on the percentage of points earned from the series played, meaning teams are ranked in order of percentage of points earned.

Earlier in the day, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start their home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2.

Joe Root's team will host number one ranked Test side New Zealand for two Test matches at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14).

ALSO READ | 'It can be learnt fairly easy': Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble

The Test championship is not just a project close to the ICC's heart, even stars like Kohli have made it clear how it is an integral part of the system, and winning it would be the ultimate cherry on the cake.

"I think Test Championship, as an ICC tournament, should be right up there. All the other tournaments, for me, start under that. This is going to be the biggest of them all. Every team wants to make it to the final at Lord's. And we are not any different. We want those points and make sure that we qualify as early as we can, and be in that frame of mind to hopefully win that," he had said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship lord's cricket ground
app
Close
e-paper
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after bowling Australia's Josh Hazlewood during play on day four of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he opted to compete against Steve Smith

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Ashwin proved instrumental in stopping Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith during the first two Tests. He was Australia's best batsman and Ashwin negated his threat by constant variations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan in action. File(REUTERS)
cricket

'I teared up': Natarajan recalls when skipper Kohli handed T20 trophy to him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:47 PM IST
India vs Australia: After India won the T20 series 2-1, skipper Virat Kohli handed Natarajan the winning trophy during the celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
World Test Championship final will now be played out from June 18 to 22(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

World Test Championship final postponed, to be played from June 18-22: Reports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. Virat Kohli's side has 430 points after playing five series, while New Zealand has 420 points after playing five series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot.(PTI)
cricket

ENG vs SL: Sibley, Root shine as England win second Test by six wickets

Reuters, Galle
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:41 PM IST
England scored 164-4, with Sibley 56 not out and Jos Buttler unbeaten on 46 as they overcame jittery moments to complete a 2-0 series triumph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs. File(AP)
cricket

'He really enjoys a battle': Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant brought the goods when the team needed him to, and showcased why he is considered to be a match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, center, kicks a soccer ball during a practice session at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Pakistan will play the first test match against South Africa on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

Babar Azam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Azam has recovered from a thumb injury that kept him out of the two-test series in New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'There might be someone better to play': Ponting's huge statement on Starc

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Former captain Ricky Ponting has pointed out at the lacklustre performance of Starc in the last two Test matches against India and has said that the left-arm paceman needs to swing the ball in every condition to retain his place in the team that will travel to take on South Africa soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu batting in a Test match against India(Getty Images)
File photo of former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu batting in a Test match against India(Getty Images)
cricket

Tatenda Taibu reveals how Dravid's advice helped him tackle Anil Kumble

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Taibu took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that he received the valuable piece of advice after an India vs Zimbabwe Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Turner emphasised that helmets can only protect against fractures and not concussions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
England players celebrate after dismissing Sri Lanka in the second inings of the 2nd Test match at Galle.(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Sri Lanka out for 126; England chasing 164 for series sweep

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • England resumed at 339-9 and added only five runs before being dismissed and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run first-innings lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane in a conversation with the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the Sydney Test(Twitter)
cricket

Here’s why Rahane denied umpires’ offer to leave SCG after racial abuse

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Rahane has finally opened up on the incident that halted the play on the fourth day for 10 minutes. He condemned that act and revealed why he denied the umpires’ offer to leave the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on January 25, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)(AFP)
cricket

All-rounder par excellence: Shakib Al Hasan reaches unique milestone

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Bangladesh vs West Indies: The former captain became the first player in international cricket to reach this milestone in a single country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
File photo of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)
cricket

‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
File photo of England Test team(HT Archive)
cricket

England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP