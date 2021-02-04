How India, England and Australia can qualify for World Test Championship final

The World Test Championship Final will be contested between the two teams that finish on the top of the points table from June 18 to 22 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. As a result of several series cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the finalists would be decided on PTC, which is percentage points instead of absolute points.

PCT is the percentage of points won out of the total number of points contested. New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the final after Australia's series was postponed. This so because the two teams place next to New Zealand, India and England' will be contesting a four-match Test series, and irrespective of the result one of them will end up under them in the points table, which secures a top two finish for the Black Caps, who are currently placed second with PCT of 70%.

How can India qualify?

India are currently placed on top of the table with 71.7% PCT after their dramatic 2-1 win in Australia. They need a minimum of 70 points from the series against England which they will get if they win by a margin of 2-1. Anything bigger than that will also guarantee a place in the final for them.

How can England qualify?

Joe Root's team gave themselves a fighting chance of making it to the final on home turf by beating Sri Lanka 2-0 away from home. But their task wil be cut out against Kohli's India as they need a 3-0 or 3-1 series win to improve their current PCT of 68.7.

How can Australia qualify?

The Aussies are stuck on a PCT of 69.2% and will depend on the India vs England series ending in a 0-0, 1-1 or 2-2 draw to progress into the finals as the second placed team on the table. A 1-0 or 2-1 series win for England, or if India win 1-0, will also see them through as the PCT of India will drop below theirs.

The penalty of 4 points that they suffered due to the slow over rate in the Boxing Day Test has come back to haunt Tim Paine's team. Had they not lost the points they would have been ahead of New Zealand on the table based on the Runs Per Wicket ratio.

