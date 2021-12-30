World Test Championship updated table after Melbourne Test: India retain second spot

cricket

The race for the top two spots in the World Test Championship points table is hotting up with India and New Zealand registering victories respectively to rival top placed Australia’s domination. India’s eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test match at Melbourne helped them retain the second spot in the table. The top two teams on the table will contest the final next year.

While India continue to have the most points, they stay behind Australia on percentage points, which will eventually decide the positions on the table. India bagged 30 points for their eight-wicket win and now have 390 points and a 72.2 percentage of points (PCT).

Australia have 322 points with a 76.6 PCT, which was a result of a penalty they faced due to maintaining slow over rate in the Boxing Day Test.

New Zealand consolidated their third spot with a 101-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Wednesday. The Black Caps earned 60 points for the win and now have a PCT of 66.7.

“New Zealand keep themselves in contention of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship,” the International Cricket (ICC) tweeted on Wednesday.

England and Pakistan form the top five of the WTC points table.

The top two sides at the end of the league on percentage points will play the final. Each series of the league is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series, ranging from 60 in two-Test series to 24 for a five-Test series.

Although India leads on the number of points, the ICC last month altered the points system for the WTC owing to the disruption of international cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The factor that determines the final placing is now percentage points.

