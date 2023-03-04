Home / Cricket / WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Glitzy opening ceremony starts at 6.25pm
Live

WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Glitzy opening ceremony starts at 6.25pm

cricket
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 06:21 PM IST

WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Catch live updates of the opening ceremony of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League here. 

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: AP Dhillon and Kiara Advani are among the stars who will light up the opening ceremony
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: AP Dhillon and Kiara Advani are among the stars who will light up the opening ceremony
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The Women's Premier League (WPL) kicks off at last and it does so in a flurry of lights and superstars at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are slated to perform to mark the start of the league. Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon is also set to perform. The ceremony itself is set to start at 6.25pm, with the toss for the opening match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians slated to take place at 7.30pm. The whole affair has been pushed back by half an hour, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making the announcement earlier in the day. 

WPL 2023 Live: MI vs GG 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 04, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Today's schedule

    Gates Open: 4 PM IST

    Opening Ceremony: 6:25 PM IST

    Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

    Toss: 7:30 PM IST

    Match Start: 8 PM IST

  • Mar 04, 2023 06:05 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Bridging the gap with Australia

    Australia are the undisputed leaders in women's cricket. Moreover, the WBBL is the oldest women's T20 league and so, the talk of the town has been whether the WPL will help India bridge the gap with Australia. "Definitely for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments they've got so much young talent. After the WPL we are also going to get some good talent and I'm sure the difference you're talking about [between India and Australia sides] we'd love to cut down. When you see good talent coming up, you're definitely going to make a good team after the WPL," said Harmanpreet. 

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The performers

    This is what the BCCI had to say about the opening ceremony. “Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled.”

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The tournament schedule

    The tournament will be played in two stadiums - the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium. With there being just five teams, there will be just one eliminator, with the top ranked team qualifying for the final directly. The eliminator is scheduled to be held on March 24 at the DY Patil Stadium after which the final will be held on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:34 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The players

    The auction for the season was held on February 13 in which a total of 87 players were sold and 59,50,00,000 was splurged collectively amongst the five franchises. India's Smriti Mandhana, who was the first player to go under the hammer in the auction, was also the most expensive at 3.40 Crore which the Royal Challengers Bangalore spent. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt emerged as the most expensive overseas players.

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The first match 

    It is a real star-studded clash to start out the league. The Gujarat Giants are led by Australia superstar Beth Mooney and their key players include batters Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, and bowlers Sneh Rana, Georgia Warehem, Mansi Joshi, and Annabel Sutherland. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will be led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Like their opponents, they also picked up 18 players in the February auction. Key players include batters Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Hamaira Kazi, Neelam Bisht, Yastika Bhatia, and bowlers Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:15 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The rescheduling

    The toss for the match was initially scheduled to be held at 7pm IST, with the game itself set to begin at 7.30pm. Now, the toss has been shifted to 7.30pm and the match, subsequently, to 8pm. The opening ceremony itself is set to start at 6.25pm, according to the BCCI's statement. 

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:11 PM IST

    WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Hello and welcome!

    Opening ceremonies are something that the IPL has done away with but this is a new league and, moreover, marks the beginning of something that could fundamentally change the landscape of women's cricket in the country, if not the world at large. There are some big ticket celebrities who are going to dazzle up the place at the DY Patil Stadium before the real action begins between Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants. Let's sink our teeth into the occassion. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wpl wpl auction

Suresh Raina to play for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 06:05 PM IST

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs (5615 runs) and 78 T20Is (1605). Raina has a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina (HT File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Legends League Cricket Masters signs official Fantasy partner

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 06:03 PM IST

The LLC Masters, which will consist of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants, will begin on March 10, 2023.

Muralitharan and Harbhajan Singh during a Legends League Cricket Match
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith may lead in Ahmedabad too as Pat Cummins stays home

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Steve Smith led their brilliant turnaround in Indore where they beat India by nine wickets inside three days to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

Australia captain Steve Smith gestures during the first day of the third Test against India in Indore(AFP)
Reuters | , New Delhi
Close Story

Watch: Twitter can't keep calm as MS Dhoni returns to CSK practice session

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:52 PM IST

MS Dhoni returned to practice session for the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the start of the 2023 Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni(CSK)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Former IND skipper wants more home players to lead teams in WPL

cricket
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 06:13 PM IST

Out of the five teams in the WPL, only two sides have gone with Indian captains while the rest are being led by Australians.

Deepti Sharma is vice-captain for the UP Warriorz(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Babar drops indirect hint regarding PAK's participation at World Cup in India

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:20 PM IST

The megaevent is still months away but it has already been rocked by a major controversy with BCCI and PCB finding themselves in an ugly situation.

India skipper Rohit Sharma with Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam(ACC/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: League to kick off to dazzling lights and stars

cricket
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 06:17 PM IST

WPL 2023 opening ceremony Live: Catch live updates of the opening ceremony of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League here. 

Live WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: AP Dhillon and Kiara Advani are among the stars who will light up the opening ceremony
ByHT Sports Desk

'Iss se achha Rahul out ho raha tha...': Ex-PAK star's explosive remark on Gill

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:10 PM IST

The former Pakistan skipper made a massive mark on Shubman Gill's failure in the 3rd Test as India faced a nine-wicket defeat.

Indore: Indian batter Shubman Gill reacts after his dismissal during the 2nd day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_02_2023_000147B)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Fans gear up for AP Dhillon in opening ceremony

cricket
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 06:08 PM IST

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, GG vs MI Latest Match updates: Gujarat Giants face Mumbai Indians in the season opener, in Navi Mumbai. Follow here live cricket score and latest updates of GG vs MI, straight from Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Live GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sania reveals chat with RCB which made her agree to mentor role in WPL 2023

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Having raised eyebrows, RCB's Sania Mirza explained the decision to appointed her as team mentor for WPL 2023.

Sania Mirza is RCB's mentor.
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Get well soon from what?': Dottin controversially reacts to being ruled out

cricket
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 05:38 PM IST

Deandra Dottin, who was ruled out of the Women's Premier League due to a “medical situation,” has made a blunt reaction to the development.

Deandra Dottin(ICC)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Mentor Sania wants to help RCB youngsters understand mental side of elite sport

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Sania Mirza has been roped in as mentor by RCB for the WPL, starting here on Saturday with the opener between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Sania Mirza to mentor Women’s Premier League team RCB.(MINT_PRINT)
PTI |
Close Story

Watch: Akram angrily reacts with fiery dressing room talk after PSL loss

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Wasim Akram was not too happy after the side faced another defeat in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.

Wasim Akram(PSL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WPL: Deandra Dottin ruled out, Gujarat Giants name Kim Garth as replacement

cricket
Published on Mar 04, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Deandra Dottin was purchased at auction by Giants for INR 60 lakh after bidding began at INR 50 lakh.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin
ANI | , Ahemdabad
Close Story

WPL opener between Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants rescheduled

cricket
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 05:41 PM IST

The Women's Premier League opening match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants has been pushed back by half an hour.

The Mumbai Indians face the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the tournament
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out