Mumbai [India], : An all-round show by Hayley Matthews and a fiery half-century by Nat Sciver Brunt helped an all-round Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 47 runs to seal their Women's Premier League final appearance against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne on Thursday. WPL: All-round Mumbai Indians seal title clash with Delhi Capitals, beat Gujarat Giants by 47 runs

The final between MI and DC will be played on March 15 at Brabourne.

During the run-chase of 214 runs, Shabnim Ismail gave MI a fine start as she removed Beth Mooney for just six runs at the penultimate ball of first over.

Danielle Gibson and Harleen Deol attempted a rebuild, but a run out removed Deol from the equation, while captain Ash Gardner was clean bowled by Hayley Matthews in single digits. Gujarat was at 43/3 in 5.4 overs, staring at a highly likely defeat.

Gibson, along with Phoebe Litchfield, tried delaying the inevitable with a 38-run stand. Amanjot Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's run-out ended Gibson's stay at 34 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six. GG was 81/4 in 9.2 overs.

GG reached the 100-run mark in 11 overs, with Litchfield occupying the crease with an aggressive Bharti Fulmali. Amelia Kerr got Litchfield stumped for 31 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six, while another unfortunate run-out removed Kashvee Gautam for just four. GG sunk to 112/6 in their 13 overs.

Simran Shaikh and Tanuja Kanwar pushed GG as hard as they could, but GG was restricted to 166/10 in 19.2 overs.

Hayley and Amelia were the picks of the bowlers for MI.

After the Gujarat Giants opted to field first after winning the toss, MI lost Yastika Bhatia early to Danielle Gibson at the score of 26 in 4.2 overs.

Hayley Matthews was joined by Nat-Sciver Brunt and both took MI to 37/1 at the end of the powerplay in six overs, with Nat and Hayley unbeaten.

Sciver and Hayley were unforgiving in their onslaught, with Hayley smashing three successive fours to Priya Mishra in eighth over.

The 50-run partnership came in just 28 balls and DC was 89/1 in 10 overs, with Hayley and Sciver unbeaten.

DC reached the 100-run mark in 11 overs, with Hayley in 36 balls and Nat also making their half-centuries. The century stand between these two came in just 60 balls.

With MI at 140/1 in 15 overs, MI had a platform to go all out in the death overs, and Matthews once again feasted on Priya's deliveries, smashing her for two successive sixes and a four in the 16th over. 150 runs were up in 15.2 overs.

Kashvee Gautam ended the onslaught that lasted 133 runs, removing Hayley for 77 in 50 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. MI was 159/2 in 16.1 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur came in death overs, making Tanuja Kanwar her victim, smashing her for two fours and two sixes.

Gibson removed Nat for 77 in 41 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. MI was 198/3 in 18.5 overs.

Kaur continued to go full throttle until being run out on the final ball of the innings for 36 in 12 balls, with two fours and four sixes. MI ended in 213/4 in 20 overs.

Gibson , in four overs, was the top bowler for Gujarat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.