Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery for fractured finger in Mumbai

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha underwent surgery on his injured finger which he sustained during the recently-concluded Day-Night Test against Bangladesh. India won the historic clash by an innings and 46 runs to complete a 2-0 series whitewash at the iconic Eden Gardens. During the match, Saha was hit on his right ring finger and he has now undergone surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday. Saha will soon begin his rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“The BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced in a statement. “Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, India suffered a massive blow ahead of the series against West Indies as star opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of three-match T20I series. Kerala batsman Sanju Samson has been named his replacement. Dhawan suffered a knee injury during Delhi’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 clash versus Maharashtra.

“The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely,” the BCCI statement read.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson