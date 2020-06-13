‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Piyush Chawla should be fast-tracked’

cricket

Jun 13, 2020

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has revealed how he once wrote to the BCCI asking them to accelerate the selection process of three India youngsters. In 2006, Prasad was appointed India Under-19 coach in the year 2006, and under his tutelage, the team reached the final of the event.

From that team, three players went on to play a considerable amount of cricket for India, Rohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla and Cheteshwar Pujara, and fresh off the team’s success in Sri Lanka, Prasad revealed he had written to the BCCI to act on their impressive performances. Rohit had amassed 349 runs from six matches, while Rohit scored 205 runs at an average of 41. Leg-spinner Chawla picked up 13 wickets at an average of 12.15 and a lowly economy rate of 3.21.

“These three guys - Piyush Chawla, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma I had no doubt about their talent and their capabilities. I knew very well that they’re going to go a long way. In fact, the moment the U-19 World Cup (2006) was over, I did write to BCCI in my report saying that these players should be fast-tracked into playing Ranji Trophy or the zone matches, this is what I had said,” he told FanCode.

Chawla made his India debut shortly after, when he received his maiden cap in a Test match against England in Mohali. Rohit would go on and represent India for the first time in an ODI against Ireland in Dublin. Pujara’s wait for the national cap was the longest as it took him four years to make his India debut – against Australia in a Test match in Bengaluru in 2010.