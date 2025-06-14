WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Score: Ton-up Markram, Bavuma to resume batting on Day 4; South Africa need 69 to win

WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Score: Going into Day 4 of the ongoing WTC Final, South Africa are on the brink of glory and need 69 runs to defeat Australia, at Lord’s on Saturday. Day 1 and 2 saw 14 wickets fall on both days, and Day 3 only saw four wickets fall. Day 3 saw Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood stitched together a 59-run stand which saw Australia set a target of 282 runs. The Aussies batted the entirety of the first session, which annoyed the Proteas. But then in the next two sessions as South Africa showcased brilliant batting, displaying confidence and poise. ...Read More

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma stitched together a brilliant partnership and remain unbeaten, taking South Africa to 213/2. Markram remained unbeaten at 102* off 159 balls and skipper Bavuma was at 65* off 121 deliveries.

Speaking after Stumps on Day 3, South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder said, “ It took away the fear of failure going into this innings. We talked about getting whatever they get. There was a lot less fear of failure going into this innings. We had a chat about putting away the bad balls. Batting at number three is a new thing for me, I haven't done it in first-class cricket.”

“Super session, both of them (Markram and Bavuma) have been through a lot, you can see they were drained, really nice to see two guys who’ve put in a lot for South African cricket do something special today. The surface was a bit slower today, there wasn’t as much nip and it’s got to do with wear and tear. Even when we were bowling, everything was happening really slowly, I’m glad we capitalised,” he added.